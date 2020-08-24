The Punta Gorda City Council made some difficult decisions at the Aug. 19 meeting.
City Council first heard from Dr. Joe Pepe, administrator at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, about the current status of COVID-19 infections in the community. Dr. Pepe encouraged staying the course in regards to face masks, social distancing, physical distancing and hygiene protocols. A discussion was then held about upcoming events and traditional celebrations in Punta Gorda including Halloween and the Tree Lighting celebration.
As most Punta Gorda residents know Halloween is celebrated in grand form in Punta Gorda. Thousands of visitors from all over Southwest Florida flock to Downtown Punta Gorda and the Historic District for the annual celebration. It is by all definitions a large gathering.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance states the higher the level of community transmission is in the area that the gathering is held, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spreading at the event. While we don’t know exactly what the rate of community transmission will be at the end of October we do know that over 56% of our residents are over the age of 65. The CDC warns that among adults, risk increases with COVID-19 steadily as you age. Those simple facts make it in the best interest of our residents to not host the traditional Halloween celebration. This doesn’t mean that you can’t take your children trick or treating in your own neighborhood. If you choose to do this please follow all the typical Halloween protocols for safety and COVID-19 precautions.
The annual Tree Lighting celebration is hosted by a group of community volunteers. Given the advice of public health professionals and the sensitivity of current economic conditions in relation to fundraising, the committee made the decision not to host the event in the same manner as previous years.
The Tree Lighting committee has generously agreed to purchase lights and other decorations as a gift to the city. City Council agreed to fund the electricity and electrical infrastructure necessary to support the new additions to the holiday decorations. The committee continues to explore virtual options and other celebratory activities to take part in as well. Stay tuned for further updates.
Event permits were also a part of this conversation. Currently the city is not issuing permits for any gathering with an attendance of over 50 people on public property. All event applications that expect an attendance of over 50 people have been put on hold. Park rentals for small gatherings are available by calling the City of Punta Gorda at 941-575-3367.
All of these decisions have not been taken lightly. We understand the traditions that families have in attending these events and the joy that they bring to people. We can’t ignore the impact that the COVID-19 is having on the health of our residents and have to put policies in place to protect the most vulnerable.
Howard Kunik is city manager of Punta Gorda.
