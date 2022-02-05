Our award-winning Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau recently launched its redesigned website, www.pureflorida.com. The new look features beautiful drone footage of our beaches, waterways, wildlife, parks, accommodations and attractions.
Easy-to-navigate menu options allow visitors, and residents, to discover activities like music, food and arts festivals, sporting events and more. The website is a one-stop shop for finding hotels, restaurants and things to do, like kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, boating, birding, hiking and shopping.
The site emphasizes our destination’s slogan, “Our Best Side is Outside,” including our Outsiders Welcome campaign that received the coveted Henry Award from VISIT Florida in 2021. Colorful photos and eye-catching videos tell a story of the adventures and memories awaiting visitors to our slice of paradise. Sections highlight hidden gems, like Babcock Ranch Eco-Tours, Stump Pass Beach State Park and the Peace River Wildlife Center, that even longtime residents may not have had a chance to enjoy or show off to visiting family and friends.
Visitors to Charlotte County vary from multigenerational families to amateur athletes to couples with young children to groups of friends or business colleagues. The website offers targeted tips for all demographics, with information about the Military Heritage Museum, Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Garden, our 57 Blueways Trails and Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson, which features a motorcycle dealership, accessories store, training course, restaurant and concert venue. Our miles of gulf beaches are highlighted by the Beach Cam live feed from Englewood Beach.
A link to our Outsiders Guide provides a portable catalogue of leisure activities, including hiking and biking trails in more than 70 parks, nature preserves and recreational areas, and fishing and sailboat charters to explore our 178 square miles of waterways. The guide details our more than 20 golf courses, including Riverwood Golf Club, which GolfPass Golfer’s Choice 2021 named its No. 1 course in Florida.
I tell my kids people come from thousands of miles away and spend thousands of dollars to enjoy what we have in our own backyard. If you ever had the urge to be a tourist in your hometown, the website and Outsiders Guide can help you find a bed and breakfast on a saltwater canal to a villa overlooking the Gulf of Mexico to a downtown suite within walking distance of dozens of diners, burger joints, bookstores, cafes, pubs and shops. You’ll probably run into those same visitors I tell my kids about, whose contribution to our economy hit $844 million last year.
Military memorial
The Charlotte County Commission will commemorate the completion of the Military Services Memorial at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., Feb. 16.
The event is open to the public and all veterans are encouraged to attend and. Gaines Park is located at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
The Military Services Memorial was funded by the William R. Gaines Jr. Veteran Memorial Fund. Gaines lived and went to school in Charlotte County and was one of the 241 Americans killed in the May 1983 attack on the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.