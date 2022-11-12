Doherty

As we all know, tourism plays a very important economic role, not only for Charlotte County, but for the entire State of Florida. The revenues generated from visitor spending are the primary reason that Florida does not implement a state income tax, saving each household thousands of dollars annually.

In addition, according to a third-party visitor tracking study, fiscal year 2021 taxes related to visitor spending in Charlotte County provided our residents an average relief of $875 per household. These revenues were generated from the 863,000 visitors who spent more than $844 million in our destination, which also helps support more than 10,700 jobs for local residents. Results from fiscal year 2022 visitation are still being compiled and is expected to significantly exceed last year’s outcomes.


Readers may reach Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Director Sean Doherty at Sean.Doherty@CharlotteCountFL.gov.

