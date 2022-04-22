The city of North Port is committed to transparency and community involvement. Currently, we are working our way around the city and holding several informal budget meetings.
The meetings focus on how we work, how the budget is created, and how we’ve come to focus on certain areas. The goal though is to receive input from you with guidance on where to aim, together.
You can find all the dates and opportunities at cityofnorthport.com/input. There, you will also find a “Budget Tool.” The exercise is intended for residents to have a set amount of funds and allocate them in areas they feel are important. How would you spend the money?
This is all a part of many meetings in which public input is needed. If we all better understand the wants and needs to develop North Port, the better off we will all be. Please engage and let us know throughout the year as work towards the final budget approval in September together.
This isn’t the only area in which we are trying to connect those we serve to important issues. Recently, the city experienced the loss of a 12-year-old child who took their own life. Our hearts go out to the family involved in this horrific loss. It is devastating. This is the fourth child in our city to take this sad step since the beginning of 2021. One is too much, four is unthinkable.
So, we are working on ways to reach our community and ensure that all resources are easily available. It starts with a conversation, and we are set to do just that. The theme is “You Are Not Alone.” It will take place April 28 from 7-9 p.m. at the Morgan Family Community Center. We will have a community conversation surrounding suicide awareness, prevention, and resources.
We hope everyone will show up and learn about the warning signs, risk factors, and how together we can support our youth. Residents will be able to connect with those resources to help themselves or anyone else in crisis. We will provide light refreshments and have registered mental health counselors available. There will even be free childcare for parents who preregister for the service. We want everyone engaged so we can help reduce these precious losses, together.
These are just a few of the many subjects and projects the city is focusing on to make sure we are reaching our community. It has been the focus of my first six months as the city manager of North Port.
I am happy to report that the feedback at the six-month mark has been encouraging. Overall, Commission and community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. I am proud of that and excited about what I know we are set to accomplish.
A Community of Unity. It’s more than just a slogan or saying. We need actions. We need involvement.
We need you. We can do this North Port, together.
