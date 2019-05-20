Did you catch President Donald Trump’s news conference on immigration policy last Thursday? Trump has long assured Americans that his southwest border wall is underway, even though Congress has been reluctant to hand over money for the project. Lately, in tweets and speeches including Thursday’s — we’ve heard the president describe the progress of the border wall with a substantial mileage count.
“We’re going to have over 400 miles of wall built,” Trump said in Panama City Beach, Fla., May 8. “Much of it is already started, by the end of next year, and we’ll conclude it pretty shortly thereafter.”
For perspective, there was about 650 miles of border fencing before Trump became president.
If you’re not paying close attention, you might think he’s making more progress than he really is. Time for a fact-check:
Trump is not advancing hundreds of miles of construction where there was no barrier before. The border projects we verified cover 260 miles. They mostly reinforce or replace existing barriers.
Trump asked for more money to pay for another 200 miles in his budget for next year. But we don’t know if he’ll get it (House Democrats are not supportive), nor do we know how many of those miles would seal areas of the 2,000-mile-long border for the first time.
We had a tough time assessing Trump’s timeline for a wrap on construction. The information we received from the government is vague, inconsistent and incomplete. We can’t say for sure whether 400 miles of barriers will be added by 2020, and we could not verify start and completion dates for many of the projects or when some contracts will be awarded.
When you hear Trump repeating this number, remember: It’s not clear how he reaches it.
Tariff talkLet’s stay on the White House a bit longer. The president defended his tit-for-tat tariff war by saying China will pay for the escalated hikes he’s ordered on Chinese goods, and not Americans.
“So our country can take in $120 billion a year in tariffs, paid for mostly by China, by the way, not by us. A lot of people try and steer it in a different direction. It’s really paid — ultimately, it’s paid for by — largely, by China,” he said May 9.
That isn’t true, despite Trump’s hedge of “ultimately,” “largely” and “mostly.” U.S. importers pay the initial tariffs, and then those costs are passed on to U.S. consumers either directly on the tariffed products or through an impact on U.S. companies who use raw materials hit with tariffs. A longer-term effect on China’s economy would trail the quicker harm imposed on the U.S. economy. Trump’s statement rates False.
Rick ScottU.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is an outlier among critics of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro in using the term “genocide” to describe the country’s deteriorating conditions. We wondered whether he was using the word correctly, so we tracked down experts in international law to find out. Each of the 10 people we interviewed (you can see the names and job titles in our sources section online) agreed that the situation under the authoritarian leader — although horrible in many different ways — did not meet the criteria for genocide. The key: It does not involve the deliberate targeting of an ethnic group for destruction. (They suggested using tyranny, or crimes against humanity.) We rated Scott’s statement False.
Scott wasn’t happy. Hours later on Twitter, he accused PolitiFact of downplaying “the suffering of the Venezuelan people.” Reading the article shows that’s untrue. We responded to him with several important facts from the article, including this one: Using “genocide” when it doesn’t apply makes people less sensitive to actual examples of genocide and makes those horrors harder to stop.
Scott is no stranger to our work — we covered each of his three successful campaigns. I reported on his administration back in my early days of fact-checking, shortly after he moved to Tallahassee to serve as state governor.
Cory BookerSen. Cory Booker stretched a factoid about regulation for toy guns and firearms too far. “Nowadays, there is more regulation over toy guns than real ones,” he said. This is only accurate in a narrow way: There are federal consumer safety standards for toy guns and not for firearms. But that simple comparison ignores a swath of federal and state regulations for the sale and distribution of firearms that don’t exist for toys. We rated his statement Mostly False.
Bernie SandersSen. Bernie Sanders targeted high interest rates on credit cards and payday loans in a bill filed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Sanders singled out several states with high annual interest rates on payday loans, including Wisconsin. He said average interest rates there are 574%. And that’s Mostly True.
Eric SwalwellCalifornia Rep. Eric Swalwell criticized a new abortion law in Georgia: “The so-called ‘heartbeat’ law outlaws abortion before most women even know that they’re pregnant. This is one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in our country.” The first part of his claim is broadly right, though there isn’t conclusive research to back it up. The second half of this claim is unequivocally correct. We rated his claim Mostly True.
Katie Sanders is the managing editor of PolitiFact. Read full reports on PolitiFact.com.
