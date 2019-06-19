We don’t need Russian hacks to tell us President Donald Trump considers Florida vital to his re-election campaign.
Even with the 2020 election about 17 months away, it doesn’t take great political insight to know a second term is highly unlikely if he doesn’t carry our state.
So, get ready everyone to see a lot of the Tweeter-in-Chief from here on in, following the official campaign kickoff in Orlando yesterday. The event promised to be quite the spectacle, as over-the-top gaudy, showy, and loud as you will expect from the man who once said, “I alone can fix it.”
Something called “45 Fest” commenced outside the Amway Center seven hours before arena doors open for the rally. Then food, music, merriment and Trump-sized video screens to carry his speech, which was scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Guaranteed: Trump will send multiple tweets about the size of the crowd. Expect “BIGGEST EVER” to be the theme.
Then he’s off to the Trump National Doral in Miami for a fundraiser. For $100,000, you get lunch and a photo with the big fella. For $250,000, you get that plus access to a roundtable.
Did I mention that Trump needs to win Florida?
Polls have shown him losing to top-tier Democrats, particularly Joe Biden, in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. That makes for a conversation starter, but not much else at this point. We all remember what happened in 2016.
But whether you believe the polls are accurate or fake, the importance of Florida for Trump doesn’t change. He won here over Hillary Clinton by just 113,000 votes, and recent statewide elections in Florida have been close. Trump has a lot of cards to play here, though.
Both Florida U.S. senators are Republicans. Gov. Ron DeSantis is popular and a Trump acolyte. By kicking off his campaign in Orlando, Trump underscores the importance of the I-4 corridor. You can bet he will be a frequent visitor there and Tampa between now and November 2020.
As he defends his Florida turf, though, Trump also has to defend his record in office. He will tell you it’s great and his supporters wholeheartedly agree. He will tell supporters that critical news accounts are fake, and they will agree.
But it won’t take much of a swing the other way to turn Florida blue, and therein lies the X-factor over which Trump has no control. How will the seething contempt by opponents play out on Election Day?
In 2016, Democrats ran a campaign that, loosely translated, had the premise that no one would be stupid enough to vote for this rogue candidate. They won’t make the same mistake twice, will they?
No matter what course they take or who they nominate, Democrats have to hope people are listening. A single Trump tweet can dominate the news cycle for days, potentially drowning their message.
We have lots of time to talk about that. For now, it’s time to get this party started. If you missed it, though, don’t worry.
He’ll be back.
Joe Henderson has had a 45-year career in newspapers.
