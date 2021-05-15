This week I had the pleasure of speaking at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce’s Business over Breakfast. It was great to see so many business leaders starting their day at the Four Points Sheraton with networking and plenty of opportunity for information sharing and engaging questions. Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be there with you.
Two of the hot topics of this week are the public hearing for the Planned Use Development (PD) for the property located at 33 and 55 Tamiami Trail and updating of the sign code.
There have been some questions about the public hearing notice posted for the property that currently includes TT’s Tiki Bar. The City of Punta Gorda Planning Commission and Council will consider an amendment to the approved PD which will allow the applicant to continue to operate the existing Tiki Bar, increase the size or number of restroom trailers, increase or replace the temporary kitchen trailer or structure, retain sand volleyball courts that may be replaced with a deck and fourth Tiki Hut, and continue to use the open grass area for events. The Planning Commission public hearing will take place on May 24 at 2 p.m. The City Council public hearing will be at 9 a.m. on June 16.
Approval of this amendment to the PD benefits the City of Punta Gorda by eliminating the need for an ongoing series of temporary use permits and instead utilizes the existing PD by adopting appropriate conditions for interim uses, thereby retaining a popular waterfront destination. It will be up to the property owner/developer to determine if the use will remain in the same place/configuration at the time of the multi-family development. Any deviation from the approved PD site plan for the multi-family development would require another amendment to the PD. The original PD was approved for the hotel and multi-family development in 2006.
On May 18 City Council will consider approval a new sign ordinance. The city attorney has recommended the city’s sign code be amended to provide for specific content-neutral regulation. The intent and purpose is to promote the public health, safety and welfare through a comprehensive system of reasonable, effective, consistent, content-neutral, and nondiscriminatory sign standards and requirements.
The draft ordinance has been updated based upon comments by Planning Commission, City Council, business owners and residents. These include limiting the size of residential flags to 24 square feet in area. It adds setback and landscape requirements for permanent ground signs as well. The new ordinance also contains definitions and regulations regarding fighting words, indecent and obscene language on signs or flags. Yard signs may be a maximum of four square feet in area and three feet in height. The placement of signs must be a minimum of 10 feet from the edge of pavement. Four signs are allowed per parcel. There is no time limit on signs. For residential flag poles 40 feet is the max pole height. Two poles are allowed on a parcel. Two flags are permitted per pole. Flags are counted toward maximum number of yard signs. Faded tattered or torn flags are prohibited.
Thank you to the staff from Urban Design, Zoning and Code Compliance, and the city attorney, for the diligent work in preparing these two items for City Council consideration. City staff continues to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability.
