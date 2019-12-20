‘Twas just days before Christmas, all ‘round our great harbor, the stores were all busy, including the barbers. From Fishville, to Walmart, to Port Charlotte Town Center … then to Charlotte State Bank, they said, “Welcome, please enter!”
Sun Coast Media Group kept all apprised, of where to shop local, and then where to buy. Chapman, Nix, and Olsen, Lynch, and Wright, made your family secure and your finances bright. Rays filled our air, both baseball and sun. We’re not in Buffalo, but they’ll get your “graffix” done!
Worksite Employee Leasing helped us all, with staffing needs and payroll, workers comp if you fall. We know Santa prefers a sleigh, but maybe he’ll get bored. He can then cruise around in a Charlotte County Ford! Right around the corner sat the hospital Bayfront, for those in need, they didn’t have to hunt.
Florida SouthWestern was on college break, but Waste Management kept rolling, and we needed them, for goodness sake! Our businesses were helpful, whether owner or renter, and the happenings were many at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. Monarch helped with everyone’s printing, all nice and clear with no more squinting. Integrity Employee Leasing celebrated 15, with a very nice party full of gold, red, and green.
The golfers were celebrating at St. Andrew’s South, everyone goes there … great word of mouth. Same goes for Nolan’s and Farr and Centennial Bank. Include Ashley and Brown and you’ll give plenty of thanks. Panther Hollow made sure all smiles were pretty, with pearly whites shining all over the city.
Port Charlotte Florist arrangements were festive and gorgeous. They were bright and cheery and caused a happy fuss. Homes were bedecked from porches to doors, with plenty of trees and Friendly Floors. All was well at Sandhill Healing Center, and at Southport Square, things could have hardly been better.
WhitCo Insurance and the Wyvern Hotel, were decked for the holidays … wait … we need more cowbell!
This message is from Charlotte County, your longtime Chamber of Commerce. And every Fawcett employee, from technician to nurse. We wish you a joyous Christmas, and prosperous 2020, with loved ones and neighbors and customers aplenty.
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, with offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
