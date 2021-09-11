It was early morning when attacks against two iconic buildings occurred in the metropolitan city just beginning to stir. The smoke quickly billowed across the city. Rescue workers rushed to the scene to help the wounded. Television stations started broadcasting images of the devastation that had just taken place to the entire world.
Everyone watched the horrific images. Many began asking who would do this, and Why? Was there a purpose? Was there a reason?
This description sounds a lot like the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York City, but it was not! These events actually occurred on Oct. 23, 1983. They describe the two terrorist attacks on the American and French Multinational Peacekeeping forces in Beirut, Lebanon.
Almost 18 years apart, the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers and the Beirut Bombing share a lot more in common than most realize.
They both have roots of hostility that run deep in the Middle East and demonstrate a clear and profoundly set hatred for the freedom we all enjoy; and all too often take for granted.
Why should this matter to us? It matters because history is filled with examples of how easily our freedoms can be taken away, especially when we don’t remember and honor the past. Everyone recalls exactly where they were when we heard the news of the Twin Towers. No disaster in history has had a greater impact on our nation than Sept. 11, 2001. Terrorism, like cancer, can attack any part of the body and if left unchecked it will eventually destroy its host.
We must continue to diligently watch out for and combat all signs of terror. Today as we are remembering those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against terror, we must be ever mindful of the freedoms we have, and we must never take these freedoms for granted.
Our God-given freedom is not free. It is not now and never has been. It has been paid for with the limbs, lives and blood of those heroes who have proceeded us. The anniversary of 9/11 is a respectful memory of what happened, and a solemn reminder that even the strongest countries are not invincible.
While we are here today to memorialize and remember the horrible events of Sept. 11, 2001, I would like to share the events that took place in Beirut, Lebanon from 1982 to 1984 and to relate them to the tragic events of 9/11 and the global war on terrorism, which also includes the April 18, 1983 bombing of our U.S. Embassy.
The Beirut Veterans of America, those who served in Beirut along with the next of kin who died there, are working in cooperation with our Charlotte County Commission to build the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower.The Beirut Peacekeepers Tower is being designed to provide a visual and educational monument to help us learn more about the importance of this major suicide attack against our freedom. It will be located on a 40-acre park here in Port Charlotte, and as many of you, know by now, is named after one of our own who died, on Oct. 23, 1983 in the Beirut Bombing. William R. Gaines Jr. lived in Port Charlotte, and went to high school here, before joining the Marine Corp in 1981.
On Oct. 23, 1983, just five days after his 21st birthday, Bill was killed by the target non-nuclear bomb ever detonated. The attack killed 240 other marines, sailors, and soldiers. It is our communities’ goal to memorialize them and provide a continued legacy of their sacrifice.
This park’s layout is planned to be a place where people can come to play and enjoy the freedoms those who serve our community have helped provide. There are playgrounds, athletic courts, a kayak launch, exercise stations, walking trails, and memorials honoring all of our first responders and military service veterans. Our goal is to create a legacy through an environment that memorializes and honors all of those who have served, are serving now, and will serve to continue to protect the freedom we all cherish and embrace.
When we travel across our great nation, we can find monuments that highlight the spirit of those willing to serve and have even give their lives for something greater than themselves. The Beirut Peacekeepers Tower will provide hope, healing, and education while standing as a strong beacon of freedom along this trail.
We honor and memorialize today those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001; those who continue to serve us on the streets of Chicago, Detroit, and Washington D.C., in the Middle East and throughout the world as these great United States of America continues to be a beacon of peace, liberty and freedom for this 3rd rock from the sun we call earth.
My wish, my prayer is that we will always remember those we have lost to terrorism. That we never forget their sacrifice. May we never forget how blessed we are to be living here and may the good Lord continue to protect our first responders and servicemen and women here and throughout the world; and may God Bless you all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.