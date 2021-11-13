With the changing of the seasons has come an influx of both new and seasonal residents to the city of Punta Gorda. Many new residents aren’t familiar with the type of government structure the city operates under per our charter. Punta Gorda has a City Council/City Manager form of government. The City Council is responsible for enacting ordinances and resolutions that the city manager administers.
The voters of Punta Gorda elect five Council members to serve for a two-year term. Council members reside in a specific district, are elected at large in staggered terms, and elections occur in November. This year district three elected Mark Kuharski, and district five elected Melissa Lockhart. The City Council elects the mayor and vice-mayor at the first meeting held after an election. The City Council unanimously reappointed Lynne Matthews (district four) to mayor and Debby Carey (district two) to vice-mayor. Jaha Cummings continues to serve as the district one representative.
Each of our distinguished representatives brings unique experience and backgrounds to their roles on City Council. Mayor Matthews has extensive business experience, having owned a motor coach and tour charter company and previously working in the hospitality industry for over 25 years. This background, combined with years of experience on various boards and commissions within the city, has led the mayor to understand that she can help keep the city moving forward with intelligent, common-sense growth and development while keeping the small-town charm and character that has drawn so many others here to our beautiful city.
Vice-Mayor Debby Carey brings a strong teaching background, having taught in public high schools and non-profits organizations. The vice-mayor also served on the board of directors for six years as secretary and president of Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association (PGICA). She is secretary of the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society and is on the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland board. Debby also serves on the board of the non-profit Valerie’s House.
Council member Cummings has amassed 20 years’ international experience as a strategy consultant, researcher, and trainer in the fields of international business development and cross-cultural communications in Asia, Europe, and Africa. Jaha has had a lifelong love of culture; as such, he is currently coordinating the efforts of the SWFL region’s local museums, historical societies and cultural affinity organizations to establish the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
New Council member Mark Kuharski, an Eagle Scout, was born in Minneapolis, grew up in New York City, and had a 37-year career in the automotive industry. Kuharski serves as commodore of the Isles Yacht Club and has served as a director of the Florida Council of Yacht Clubs and as a grant reviewer for the Charlotte Community Foundation. Mark has often said Punta Gorda is the friendliest and most welcoming place he’s ever lived.
Also joining the City Council is Melissa Lockhart. Council member Lockhart has developed a strong network of connections in the community, having owned Helping Hands SWFL for over 13 years. She brings experience in leadership, listening to the needs of the community, and problem-solving. Melissa also served on the 2020 Sales Tax Committee for the city.
Each of our City Council members’ bios reflected one common theme; this is a community in which they chose to make their home and serve. Whether it was the draw of friendly people, historic charm, or the sense of community, all recognize that Punta Gorda is a special place. Each of our City Council members has committed to continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability.
