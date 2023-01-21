Watson

2022 was a challenging year for Charlotte County. The nation was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and then Hurricane Ian hit at the end of September. Life for many of us changed with these new realities. But with change, comes both hope and opportunity.

Our county was hit hard by Ian, and our Utilities team worked together to get our services back up and running as quickly as possible. The storm severely damaged the Utilities administration building at the East Port Environmental Campus, forcing our staff to relocate immediately to an alternate facility.


Readers may reach Utilities Director Dave Watson at Dave.Watson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

