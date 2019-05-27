Almost 75 years ago, a freckle-faced, red-haired, 5-year-old sat on the front step of an apartment house in the Bronx. Looking up at the six-story buildings, some 60 feet across the street he could literally see hundreds of windows up and down the brick canyon to his left and to his right.
His eyes focused on a small little, white flag with a gold star in a window. Then a few windows to the left, he saw another one, two stories below, another, and in just seconds he saw a dozen, maybe two dozen more of these small flags.
I went into our ground-floor apartment and asked my grandmother: “What were those flags? What were they for? What did they mean?”
With the tender, loving care that only a grandmother could give to an inquisitive 5-year-old, she explained each star was for someone who had died in the war; a son, a husband, a daughter, a father, or mother. They were gone and were not coming home.
I am not sure I completely grasped their significance or what she said, but I went outside, sat down on the step and cried. Not sure why I was crying, I just knew lots of people weren’t coming home. My grandmother came out, put her arms around me and hugged me. She brought me into the house, held me close and said that those folks were all at peace with the Lord. Then we softly prayed.
When I was a youngster, Memorial Day was known as known as Decoration Day, a solemn day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in our nation’s service. Graves of soldiers were decorated with flowers, visited with respectful mourning and on occasion, a family picnic. Almost everyone wore a red poppy in honor of those who made the supreme sacrifice to help preserve our nation’s freedom.
There are many stories about the beginnings of Decoration Day — the original ones report it started in the South shortly after our Civil War. We are told of a Confederate mother placing flowers on the graves of her two sons who were killed in the war. She had some extra flowers and she placed them on some other graves. A friend of hers asked, “What are you doing? Those are Union soldiers’ graves.”
She replied, “I know that. I also know that there are mothers up north grieving today just as I am and they are doing the same thing I am doing.” Within weeks, with no televisions, radios, cellphones and social media, the decorating of cemeteries was taking place all over the states.
Originally proclaimed on May 5, 1868, by General John Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, Decoration Day was first observed officially on May 30, 1868, with placing flowers on graves at Arlington National Cemetery.
Today, Memorial Day honors all Americans who have died in all of our wars. It is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving in the United States armed forces. Unfortunately, over the years, Memorial Day has become known as the unofficial start of summer. Too often, folks limit their celebrating to a day off with a barbecue while forgetting the real meaning of the day.
Nevertheless, this Memorial Day, some 1,200 soldiers of the 3rd U.S. Infantry are placing American flags at each one of the more than 260,000-plus gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery. They then patrol throughout the evening to make sure that every flag continues waving.
It was December 2000 that then-President Clinton signed The National Moment of Remembrance Act, designating that at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day each year we pause for one minute as the National Moment of Remembrance, to “honor the men and women of the United States who died in the pursuit of freedom and peace.”
I ask that you join me today, and carry on these traditions every Memorial Day, in true remembrance for those who have died in our nation’s service.
The National Moment of Remembrance is a valiant effort to regain the true spirit of Memorial Day, to remind us all to honor those who have lost their lives for our freedom.
Today, we get excited over popular television programs about “idols” and “super-heroes.” Well my friends, let me tell you, the reality is that our real heroes are not on TV. They are found all around the world. They lie under a grassy field in southern France; they can be found in a small, unmarked cemetery outside of Berlin; in the Pacific on Omaha Beach; the frozen hills of Korea; a swamp in Vietnam and in the rugged mountainsides of Iraq, Syria, Beirut and Afghanistan. These are our real American heroes. These are the men and women we should always remember and idolize. And let us always remember — all gave some but never forget those who gave all.
The Lord has so truly blessed us to live here in these United States of America.
Our Constitution outlines many of our freedoms. However, remember: Your pastor does not give you freedom of religion; your lawyer does not give you right to a fair trial; the courts do not give you the right to bear arms; the politician does not give you the right to vote and the media does not give you right to free speech. The veteran has done this by laying down his sacrifice and his life.
There is no greater sacrifice for our nation, our freedom and our liberty than that made by our most revered veterans.
Please join me with a personal commitment to respect and to honor our deserved veterans. They are the protectors and guardians of our freedoms.
Stephen R. Deutsch is a Charlotte County commissioner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.