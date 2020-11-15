I was never in favor of the Vietnam War. I wanted to have my friends back home. I was involved in a number of anti-war activities always protesting the war and working to bring our troops back home.
After the war, I was honored to help establish the State of Rhode Islands Vietnam ERA Veterans Association and was proud to be a founding board member. In retrospect it was an experience to be marching with our veterans behind the American flag and get sworn at and spat at. Those days, as today, were challenging times.
When President Trump passed the Vietnam War Recognition Veterans Act, I felt it was long overdue. One of our local decorated Vietnam Veteran Bill Akins. picked up the ball and ran with it.
“It’s time we honored the ones that made it back,” Akins said.
Bill and I had become friends and we worked together to help raise funds for our local Vietnam Wall and when he initiated Charlotte County’s Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans 2020 Celebration event I offered to help. The event was planned for March 28, 2020, to be held at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Nationally known headliner, Lee Greenwood, (“God Bless the USA”) was to be the EPIC events highlight entertainer.
Then, the virus hit! After many hours and great effort, the event was rescheduled for Saturday afternoon, Nov. 21, with Lee Greenwood as the headliner. Lee will be joined by the Boogiemen, James Marvel, Chris Noel, Butch Gerace, Jack Michael, Marcella Brown and others. The event is now being held at Charlotte County Sports Complex. The concert will culminate a long overdue week-long celebration honoring our Vietnam veterans and recognizing all of our veterans with free admission to the concert. With an estimated more than 25,000 veterans living in Charlotte County, there is no doubt we are a veteran friendly community.
The official week-long Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans celebration will start Monday morning, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. with the reading of all of the 58,000-plus names on the replica of the Vietnam Wall in Punta Gorda. The reading will end with a brief program about noon on Friday, Nov. 20. It will be followed by a free concert at the Four Points Tiki Bar on the Peace River.
At 9 a.m. Saturday morning our parade will start from the Port Charlotte Beach Complex on Harbor Boulevard proceed up to Edgewater, make a left turn and end at the William R. Gaines, Jr. Veterans Memorial Park. There will be free parking and lots of viewing space all along the parade route on the south side of Edgewater. This is our first ever parade being held outside of Punta Gorda in Charlotte County and will give us all the opportunity to show our appreciation and honor all of our veterans.
After the parade, there will be a Welcome Home Thunder Moving Motorcycle Salute through Charlotte County starting at Atwater Street, going west on Veterans Boulevard and ending at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.
Helicopter rides will be available for a fee, all day Friday, Nov. 20, and up until noon on Saturday at the Sports Park. The celebration will be starting about 1 p.m. and will conclude with Lee Greenwood, followed by fireworks around sunset.
The steering committee for the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans 2020 includes Bill Akins, Steve Lineberry, media public relations; Sam Taylor, parade director who stepped up when we lost Charles Hummer to the virus, and yours truly, Stephen R. Deutsch.
A very special thank you must go out to all of our county staff including our Public Works, Parks and Recreation Department and especially those folks at the Sports Park. Sheriff Bill Prummell and Fire Chief Van Helden, along with their respective personnel, have all been amazingly supportive. There are hundreds of moving parts to an event being held at the Sports Park, not to mention all of the details in planning our parade.
Special thanks to the dozens and dozens of folks in Charlotte County who have volunteered to help make this week so special and meaningful for not only our veterans but for all of us.
As the Board of County Commissioners liaison for veterans affairs, I am honored to be involved with this special event and on behalf of our County Commission, we welcome you all to join us and help celebrate our long overdue Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans There is free general admission for all veterans. To get your tickets, you may register online at www.WelcomeHome VietnamVets2020.org
The Pentagon has confirmed that our Welcome Home Ceremony will be one of the biggest they know of.
God bless all of our veterans and first responders.
Stephen R. Deutsch is a Charlotte County commissioner.
