U.S. Rep. Ross Spano apparently understands as much about global climate change as he does U.S. campaign finance law.
In other words, not much.
During an interview on WFLA’s “Politics on Your Side” with host Evan Donovan over the weekend, Spano, a Republican, went all-in as a denier. He said he needs proof that humans have had a major role in creating the increasingly dangerous climate swings we see.
But here’s the thing about people like Spano. There will never be enough proof to convince him and fellow disbelievers that they are wrong. You could have the good Lord split the heavens and announce, “Uh, Ross? Humans caused this,” and even that wouldn’t be good enough.
He’d accuse God of being a liberal Democrat.
Why is that?
Because it’s not about science and taking action to mitigate a catastrophe, it’s about money.
It always has been.
At one point during the interview, Spano said, “… what is the cost of addressing it? What is the cost? Are we willing to accept the cost?”
That was the same argument opponents made in the 1960s and 1970s when smog caked cities across the country and pollution choked rivers and lakes. They said new stringent environmental laws would have a catastrophic effect on the economy.
Fortunately, they lost. There were major changes to laws governing the amount of lead in auto fuel and pollutants spewed from factory smokestacks.
Before the Clean Air Act passed in 1970, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 88 percent of U.S. children had elevated levels of lead in their blood. By 1995, that was down to 4%.
That’s called science.
But Spano countered with fake news to prove his pointless point. Don’t you hate it when that happens?
He mentioned a Time magazine cover from 1977 that warned readers they needed to prepare for the coming Ice Age. The only problem is that Time never published that cover or wrote that story. It was one of those Internet things that someone made up so people like Spano would quote it as fact.
Meanwhile, the Greenland ice sheet is melting at an alarming rate. It dumped 197 billion gallons of water into the North Atlantic in July. That water has to go somewhere. Scientists say Florida coastal cities need to prepare for the worst.
Spano is in his first, and possibly last, term in Congress, representing Florida’s 15th congressional district that covers parts of Hillsborough, Polk, and Lake counties. Challengers for his seat are already lining up.
He was in trouble before he even took his seat in Congress over loans he used to help finance his campaign. He admitted in filings that $180,000 in personal loans he took out from two major supporters “may have been in violation” of Federal Election Commission regulations.
Spano’s excuse was that he didn’t know it was against the rules.
How are the issues of the loans and Spano’s climate stance related? Well, the loans helped put him in Congress, where he gets to vote on issues related to the environment.
And that’s why this exchange between Donovan and Spano merits special consideration.
When Donovan noted that 98% of experts believe humans are responsible for climate change, Spano said, “Let’s get into a detailed conversation about it, right? Rather than to say 98 percent of the experts believe it, well you must be stupid.”
First off, sir, there have been plenty of detailed studies. But proceed.
Donovan answered that if 98% of doctors tell him he has cancer, he’s not going to listen to the remaining 2% that might be skeptical.
Spano replied, “There was one time in the medical field where bloodletting was an accepted form of treatment.”
That statement is an accepted form of sticking your head in the sand. Now that is a subject on which Spano is an expert.
Joe Henderson has had a 45-year career in newspapers. This column moved on FloridaPolitics.com.
