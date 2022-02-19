With 55 miles of canal, keeping the canals safe for boaters is quite an undertaking.
Our Canal Maintenance Division focuses on picking up large items such as broken pilings or trees floating in the canals of BSI and PGI that are causing safety concerns. We are also fortunate to have a volunteer group in this instance that has scheduled a cleanup of the canals in Punta Gorda Isles (PGI). The PGI Islanders Cruising Club is organizing the Canal Cleanup Day on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and welcome and appreciate additional volunteers to help make this another successful day.
We all enjoy a trip through the canals here in our beautiful city, whether you’re fishing, out on a sunset happy hour tour with friends, or just transiting out for a trip down the harbor. Our waterways deserve a little sweat and elbow grease to keep them looking beautiful. What a great way to get together with your friends and have a fun time for a couple of hours!
If you do not have a boat and would like to participate, let Mr. Obrien or Mr. Schmidt know, and they can try and team you up with another boat owner. Maps of the territories, trash bags, and instructions will be provided. Best of all for this event, they will be having a luncheon at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association Pavilion afterward from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for all the volunteers.
Please email your name, address, and best way to contact you so they can assign a specific territory convenient to you. Also, please let them know what type of vessel and how many people with be helping you and attending the luncheon. To sign up, please email us at Joe OBrien jfobrien5@comcast.net or call 610-639-8131 or Rich Schmidtgraphicsguymd@hotmail.com or call 240-418-4575. We look forward to more events like this for our system of canals in the future.
Another group that works hard to keep the canals safe is the PGI Neighborhood Marine Watch. The PGI Neighborhood Marine Watch has 60 volunteer residents who participate in the water and land surveillance patrols. Volunteers work for a minimum of a two-hour shift once a month at night or in the early morning hours. The Marine Watch volunteers use their own boats for the patrols that are outfitted with signage identifying the boat as a “Neighborhood Marine Watch Patrol Boat.” If you are a Punta Gorda Isles resident and interested in volunteering your time and boat for a couple of hours each month to this worthwhile program, contact Bill Guenther — Neighborhood Marine Watch program coordinator, cell phone 941-261-9702 or email radioman3029@comcast.net.
The City of Punta Gorda as a whole benefits from the efforts of numerous volunteer groups such as those highlighted today. We appreciate all of the time and care put in by our residents to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
