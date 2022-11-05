Election season amid a hurricane has been quite the whirlwind. Due to the Governor’s Order regarding Hurricane Ian, Early Voting is taking place until Nov. 7. The Historic Court House at 226 Taylor St.is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow you to cast your ballot.
Several ballot questions apply to the City of Punta Gorda registered voters only. Four result from the Charter Review Committee’s work; the fifth is an economic development question recommended to be placed on the ballot by the Punta Gorda City Council.
The committee recommended changing the terms of office for council members from the current two years of service to four years and, if approved, moves the city election date to coincide with the even-numbered year countywide, statewide, and national elections. If approved, this change will also require a one-time, one-year term extension for existing council members in Districts three and five until November of 2024.
The committee determined that longer terms would save the city money by eliminating the cost of off-year elections, allow council members to see the results of longer-term policy implementation, and enable the Council to operate more consistently and with a more extended vision like all the surrounding cities and jurisdictions that also have four-year terms.
The second question asks, should the charter be amended to adjust the salaries of the City Council to equal 30% of Charlotte County commissioner’s wages and 35% for the mayor? The new salaries would be $22,000 for council members and $25,500 for the mayor. The committee acknowledged the increased complexity of the role and time commitments of the council members, the substantial length of time since the last adjustment, and the differences in benefit structures (meaning much lower in the city) provided to other jurisdictions.
The third question reads, should the charter be amended to have city elections which coincide with countywide, state, or federal elections locally certified in the same manner as those county, state, and national elections? The amendment would allow the city to take advantage of the Supervisor of Election’s certification of the general election without separate canvassing. It also approves a change for special city-only elections to be certified by a canvassing board of the mayor, supervisor of elections, and city clerk. This amendment presumes but does not require approval of charter amendment question one.
The fourth ballot amendment asks shall Article I, Section 1, Article III, Section 7, ArticleXVI, and Article XVII, Section 6 of the Charter, be amended to remove misleading, obsolete, and internally conflicting language. These non-substantive provisions have been identified historically by the city clerk as necessary to clarify the charter.
Finally, residents will consider giving City Council the authority to grant economic development exemptions. The Ad Valorem Tax Exemption is an economic development incentive tool made available to cities through the Florida Constitution that the city’s voters must approve. It encourages new commercial development and expansion of existing businesses within the city, which will generate new ad valorem taxes and create new job opportunities for the community. The city previously had this program in place until 2020. City Council used the program to offer a tax rebate program to property owners who voluntarily annex into the city.
The program provided a rebate of 50% of the city-portion of the tax bill for two years.
Should these recommendations be approved, they will increase local government participation by timing elections to even years, increase term lengths and compensation in recognition of the time involved to serve, and provide a tool for City Council to consider using to grow the tax base.
