Election season amid a hurricane has been quite the whirlwind. Due to the Governor’s Order regarding Hurricane Ian, Early Voting is taking place until Nov. 7. The Historic Court House at 226 Taylor St.is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow you to cast your ballot.

Several ballot questions apply to the City of Punta Gorda registered voters only. Four result from the Charter Review Committee’s work; the fifth is an economic development question recommended to be placed on the ballot by the Punta Gorda City Council.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the general office line at 941-575-3302.

