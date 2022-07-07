When voters go to the polls in November, they will make decisions about the future of our nation, the future of our state and the future of our communities. The decisions made at the ballot box have a real impact on how we live, how we work and how our children learn. Voters deserve to know the candidates on the ballot so they can make informed decisions.
A recent editorial by the Treasure Coast Newspapers questioned our right to know a school board candidate’s partisan perspectives. It is true that the party affiliations of school board candidates are not listed on the ballot in Florida. But why should voters be kept in the dark about who these candidates are and what they stand for?
When it comes to the education of our children, there is too much at stake. We only have one chance to get it right. There are no do-overs. Parents send their kids to school to learn and grow and become great citizens of our nation. The Treasure Coast Newspapers editorial board was right when it said, “Schools should be places where children obtain objective information and learn critical-thinking skills they’ll need to know and have throughout their lives, free from the spin of any political party.”
Unfortunately, we’ve seen liberal progressives use public school campuses across Florida to push their own agendas. We’ve seen evidence of critical race theory in textbooks taught in elementary schools. Administrators in middle schools are helping kids transition genders without the permission or knowledge of their parents. These actions will have serious, life-altering consequences on the lives of these children.
The Florida Legislature has taken actions to remove liberal activism from our schools, but the real power is on the local level. Parents know what’s best for their children, and parents — and all voters — have the opportunity to make their voice heard in school board elections this fall.
Voters should get to know the candidates running for these important leadership positions, and that includes their experience, their values and their plans for their community. That includes their political views.
When I go to the polls in November, I want to know where candidates stand on the issues that are important to me. I’m seriously disappointed to see that a media outlet is intent on not only ignoring pertinent information about candidates, but also hiding it from the voters.
Florida voters deserve to know the candidates running this November. Only with accuracy and transparency can voters make informed decisions about the future of our nation, our state and our communities.
