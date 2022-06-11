Workforce challenges continue to impact municipalities across the country. One strategy to address the issue long term is to create opportunities for local youth to experience the careers that are available in their community.
The City of Punta Gorda Police and Fire Departments have developed a program that is designed to interest our students in a public safety career.
The inaugural Public Safety Youth Academy will take place this summer. This Youth Academy is scheduled for June 20 to 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this inaugural Public Safety Youth Academy, there will be a maximum of 32 recruits between the ages of 10 and 14 years old allowed to attend. The recruits will be supplied breakfast every morning and lunch in the afternoon. The Youth Academy will take place at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Building located at 1410 Tamiami Trail.
Recruits will be participating in basic exercises and will be able to perform the same agility obstacle course that police officers do. The recruits will be taught the importance of being respectful and being a responsible person. Public Safety personnel will also introduce the recruits to the dangers of drug and alcohol use, what these poisons look like, and what to do if they ever contact them.
Technology will be explored, such as Simulator Training in Public Safety. Students will also be learning about the equipment used in Public Safety. Fire trucks and police cars, along with the equipment in these mobile offices, will be demonstrated by instructors. The art of setting up and spraying fire hoses will be presented with hands-on opportunities to extinguish fires. Recruits will experience mock traffic stops and gain crime scene evidence collection skills.
A limited amount of CPR training will give students a basic understanding of lifesaving techniques. SWAT and K9 demonstrations teach the value of engaging in extensive training.
A student’s family, and ability to function as part of a team are one of the building blocks to future success. Recognizing family and teamwork, the week will end with a kickball game and awards that the families can attend.
If you would like your child to attend, please go to the City of Punta Gorda website, under Government, Police, Operations Division, and Community Services and complete the registration form (https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/police/operations-division/community-services-section/public-safety-youth-academy). We look forward to having a great academy with this summer’s recruits.
The Public Safety Youth Academy is a long-term strategy to pique the interest in careers in Public Safety. Other great jobs are also available at the city right now. A sampling of current openings includes a Purchasing Agent One, Senior Project Manager, Right of Way positions, Facilities Maintenance, and Sanitation. Visit the city website at www.cityofpuntagordafl.com for more information. We invite applicants and students to be a part of our vibrant waterfront community, that is unique in character and history, and a desirable place to live, work and visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.