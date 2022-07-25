Hello everyone, I am Debbie McDowell – one of your elected City of North Port commissioners. Don’t worry, I’m not asking you to vote for me or anything like that, because I’m not up for re-election! There are two main reasons for this article.

First, since we have so many new people to our city, I wanted to introduce myself. Thirty years ago, my husband and I set our roots in our new hometown, the amazing city of North Port. While raising our two sons, we volunteered with Little League, Cub Scouts and various PTO boards.


Email: dmcdowell@cityof

northport.com; office: 941-429-7071; cell: 941-628-0486.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments