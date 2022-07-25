Hello everyone, I am Debbie McDowell – one of your elected City of North Port commissioners. Don’t worry, I’m not asking you to vote for me or anything like that, because I’m not up for re-election! There are two main reasons for this article.
First, since we have so many new people to our city, I wanted to introduce myself. Thirty years ago, my husband and I set our roots in our new hometown, the amazing city of North Port. While raising our two sons, we volunteered with Little League, Cub Scouts and various PTO boards.
My career focused on office administration and customer service for small to medium businesses. In 2016, I decided to run for public office and was elected as a city commissioner. In late 2019, I was appointed as a ceremonial mayor by my colleagues and re-elected as a city commissioner in November 2020. I included my contact information, in case you have any questions or concerns, at the end of the article.
Second, I want to invite you to a class I am hosting – North Port Government and You. The class will be held Saturday, July 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port (corner of Cranberry and Toledo Blade Blvd). The class is free and I’ll supply light refreshments.
We’ve all heard these questions ….
“Why does the city allow so many car washes?”
“Why doesn’t our city have a nice restaurant?”
“What’s going on with Price Boulevard?”
“Why do my taxes keep going up?”
All great questions, which is why I offer the North Port Government and You class. The class is intended to give you a basic understanding of how local government works; in a fun, easy-to-understand way.
Topic 1 — North Port Government
I cover a little bit about North Port’s history; how our local government works; what’s does a ceremonial mayor mean, the election process and more.
Topic 2 — Zoning, Planning and Development.
Have you ever wondered “why can’t we get an entertainment area”? We’ll cover the land development codes, zoning, State statutes and how the Bert Harris law effects development.
Topic 3 — Budget and Taxes
We’ll discuss how the budget works, property taxes, where the revenues come from and how can the taxes be used.
I promise the class will be fun, interactive and there will be plenty of time for Q&A.
I have been asked, “why do you host these classes?” Because I believe in helping others understand the complexities of local government. The class also gives me a chance to interact with you and learn from you. I get a better understanding of your concerns with local government. The North Port Government and You class becomes a win-win for all of us.
If you can’t make this class, I’ll be hosting another one in the fall. If you would like me to host a class for your HOA or community group; please reach out to me and we’ll get it set up.
