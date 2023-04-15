Warm Mineral Springs Park is open!

I can’t begin to tell you how good it feels to type that sentence. There’ve been a few times over the past six months where it started to feel like we might never get to this point. But after a lot of hard work by our city of North Port team since Hurricane Ian struck, and an equal amount of conversation about the Springs and its future, we are so pleased to have this local treasure reopened to the public once again.


   

Jerome Fletcher is the North Port City Manager.

