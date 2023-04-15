I can’t begin to tell you how good it feels to type that sentence. There’ve been a few times over the past six months where it started to feel like we might never get to this point. But after a lot of hard work by our city of North Port team since Hurricane Ian struck, and an equal amount of conversation about the Springs and its future, we are so pleased to have this local treasure reopened to the public once again.
It was extremely rewarding to see the happy faces of the many North Port residents and visitors enjoying the serene setting and the purported healing powers of the Springs as we reopened its gates April 7. It’s obvious that a lot of people have been longing to visit the park – in fact, nearly 7,000 individuals visited in the first five days it was reopened, well above our typical average for this time of year.
The city was happy to offer free admission as a special “thank you” to those citizens for their patience while we worked to make it safe for patrons. This involved cleaning up the hurricane damage and debris on the property, restoring electrical and water service, securing a modular unit and portable restroom trailer as well as hiring and properly training the necessary staff for a successful reopening.
We are further extending our gratitude through our Experience Vintage Florida Welcome Back Celebration, which provides a discounted daily admission rate of $8 for Sarasota County residents and $11 for non-residents through April 25.
We know the closure hasn’t been an easy time for those who cherish Warm Mineral Springs, and we recognize many are still concerned about the site’s future as the city continues to explore a public-private partnership (P3) for future development there. It will be imperative to ensure residents have easy and affordable access to the park, while welcoming new visitors from outside the area.
We have heard some passionate stances from individuals who only want the Springs reopened to the public – and aren’t concerned with fixing up the historic buildings on the property despite their current dilapidated state. As we pursue ways to restore these facilities and enhance the level of service for customers without burdening all city taxpayers, it’s important that the conversation continues, and that everyone provides feedback that can help determine priorities that should be considered in the negotiation process with the prospective developer.
That’s why we are launching new opportunities to engage the entire community about the future of Warm Mineral Springs. We’ve brought in independent experts from ETC Institute, a national leading market research firm, to help us understand the needs and desires of North Port residents when it comes to the Springs. This will include a statistically valid survey that will be mailed out to a random representative sample of our population, as well as an online survey open to all. We’re also partnering with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which will then help us with more in-person opportunities to gather public feedback. The online survey and more information will be available starting next week (April 17) on NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark.
Whether you are a frequent patron at the springs or a North Porter who’s never visited, we want all 82,000 of our residents to have a chance to weigh in on what should be done at Warm Mineral Springs Park and the 61 acres of city-owned property that is adjacent to it. While we all understand the cultural, archaeological and environmental significance of the Springs and are committed to its preservation, it’s our job as a city to hear from everyone we represent who has a stake in the property’s future and the economic ramifications involved.
Yes, Warm Mineral Springs Park is open again, and that’s something worth celebrating, but your feedback will help the City Commission make an informed decision about where we go from here.
