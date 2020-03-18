Good day to all! Here is part 3 of Gussie Baker’s recollections concerning changes to Punta Gorda during World War II. Hope you’re enjoying them as much as I am! Did you know that the war made Punta Gorda residents even more resourceful than usual? Doesn’t surprise me!
In Gussie’s words:
During the war, Punta Gorda was a community of folks that would help whenever possible. The Army built little buildings all over Charlotte County that looked like outhouses. They were for “spotters” who looked out for airplanes, using pictures to help with identification. Many people in town “spotted.” My sister, Carmen (Peeples Holub), was a spotter. Cora Ann (Chapman) would go with her mother, Mrs. Manning, to spot planes and Laura Grunwell with her Aunt Louise Dreggors. John Cerny and his mother would go to a really tall wooden tower. Ruth Stephenson Allen also spotted planes at her place in Cleveland. Another group made bandages for the soldiers, everyone wanted to help.
Charles and Josephine Johnson lived over Elmer Oswald’s men’s store, and their son, Chidester, joined the Navy. They really missed him, so Josephine joined the Women’s Army Corps. I really missed her. Charles, staying in town, started driving a truck called the bus. It had two boards on each side of the back and was covered with a greenish-looking cover. He would bring the soldiers to town and take them back to the base several times a day. I often rode with him, sitting on a box in the front next to him. I was really lucky during the war.
David Craft remembers the American flag that flew on top of Hotel Charlotte Harbor. Every morning he would salute the flag on his way to school and he still has one of them, with 48 stars, that once flew on top of the hotel. We also remember that every morning at school we would have prayer and the teacher would read from the Bible while fighter planes roared over town.
Because foodstuffs were so hard to get, people started planting gardens in their yards. Mother planted a huge one across the street from the store facing Marion Avenue, about where Hessler Floor Covering is today. It had cabbage, tomatoes, and other vegetables to give to people in need.
David remembers his mother planting black-eyed peas in their back yard right next to the light pole. I remember Mr. (James) Whidden bringing a cow in the back of his truck covered in palmetto bushes, then cutting it up and putting it in the standing cold box in the store. Then Mother would stamp it grade A, so when the meat inspector came, he would say it is fine. I remember Mother receiving a telegram from the government allowing her to decide if the meat was in good shape and stamp it when it came into the store.
Janette Whitehurst Raulerson and I used to take my little red wagon, which my little sister Lois and I got for Christmas, pick guavas, put them in the wagon and sell them to the Punta Gorda guava plant so we could buy war bonds. Nearly everyone was doing things like this to help with the war. John Cerny remembered his dad, who owned a machine shop, teaching ladies to fix machines and use the equipment so they could replace men now in the service. He also remembers Boy Scouts going door to door, collecting any kind of metal or other items, and giving it to the Army for the war effort.
Mother had to “make” a Christmas for four of us at our home and it all fit in the little red wagon because things were very hard to find during the war. Our stockings, one of Daddy’s socks, held an apple, orange and a candy cane. That little bit made us all very happy, but today kids would likely think that was nothing.
More in my final two columns! Visit Charlotte County History Collections and the Punta Gorda History Center’s Collections “online” to view more photographs of the Punta Gorda Army Airfield. Also, the Mural Society is raising funds for a mural at Veterans Park depicting the Punta Gorda Army Airfield and you can view an exhibit on the airfield in the Cigar Cottage at the Punta Gorda History Park.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other week, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/, or call 941-613-3228 for more information. Visit the same site to find out what history related programs are offered.
