Most of us have a smartphone. But are we being smart when using it?
All anyone needs to send you a text message is your cell phone number. And crooks have discovered texting makes it easier to pull off a scam than sending emails or making phone calls.
A quick look at some eye-popping stats explains why.
A 2019 Pew Research survey estimates 81% of Americans own a smartphone. Just eight years ago, that number was only 35%. Pew notes text messaging is the most widely-used smartphone feature.
And 89% of people always have their smartphone within arm’s reach, according to the wireless industry’s trade association, CTIA. When asked what they’d give up for their smartphone, 72% of consumers said chocolate, 65% said TV, and 63% said coffee.
“Text open rates are as high as 98%, compared to just 20% of all emails,” adds global technology company Campaign Monitor. “And on average, it takes 90 seconds for someone to respond to a text and 90 minutes to respond to an email.”
See why scammers love texting?
“Because texting has now become the default way many people communicate, scammers have clearly decided to follow suit,” notes Scambusters.org. “The crooks send texts to cellphones in particular area codes or to people who’ve already given their cellphone number to a website that has been hacked. The text messages ask people to either directly key in their information as a reply text or to visit a fake website that requests account and sign-on details.”
“Another risk factor is that you use your smartphone on the go, often when you’re distracted or in a hurry,” explains cybersecurity company Kaspersky.com. “This means you’re more likely to get caught with your guard down and respond without thinking when you receive a message asking for bank information or to redeem a coupon.”
For example, the Better Business Bureau warns of phony text messages that look like urgent alerts from a bank about your password or account status. But following the link, and confirming your identity, gives the scammers your personal banking information.
What can you do to protect yourself from scam text messages?
Remember, a cellphone number is needed to send a text. So, treat yours like other personally-identifying information and don’t automatically provide it, especially on social media sites, like Facebook.
And don’t store your credit or debit card number on your smartphone.
“If the information isn’t there, thieves can’t steal it even if they do slip malware onto your phone,” says Kaspersky.
If you’re not sure a text is legitimate, don’t reply or click a link, especially if immediate action is requested. Instead, self-initiate contact with the merchant, company, or financial institution and verify its authenticity. The Federal Trade Commission emphasizes it’s illegal to send unsolicited commercial messages to wireless devices unless the sender gets your permission first.
“You should also use extreme caution even if the message asks you to send the word ‘stop’ to stop receiving messages, as many do unless you’re 100% sure that it’s genuine,” warns Scambusters. “Sending a stop signals to a phishing scammer that there’s a bite on the line.”
The best advice when getting a questionable text message?
‘You can keep yourself safe by doing nothing at all,” Kaspersky recommends. “The attack can only do damage if you take the bait.”
Speaking of bait, as many as 70,000 victims of computer “tech support” scams between March 1, 2015, and July 1, 2017, are eligible to claim $7.2 million in restitution as a result of a massive scam investigation against 17 companies by the Florida Attorney General. But the deadline to file a claim is Dec. 17. For details, go to FloridaAGReimbursement.com, or call 877-315-6101.
