April is Water Conservation Month, typically a dry month in Florida when water usage peaks in the state. Water is one of the most vital resources, and we all can do our part to help conserve it.
Throughout past years, Charlotte County has seen a significant increase in water usage, and we do not see it going down as the county has been named one of the top regions for population growth.
Charlotte County supports water conservation through many programs. One is the year-round watering and irrigation conservation measures. Lawn watering is limited throughout the county to two days per week if needed. Watering should occur before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. Even-number addresses may water on Thursday and/or Sunday and odd-number addresses may water on Wednesday and/or Saturday.
Locations without a discernable address, such as rights-of-way and common areas inside a subdivision, may water on Tuesday and/or Friday. For more information on conservation measures, visit https://tinyurl.com/CCUWaterConservation.
The commission adopted a proclamation designating April as Water Conservation Month in Charlotte County to increase awareness about the importance of water conservation and to encourage residents to protect our precious resource by practicing water-saving measures. The Utilities Department promotes water conservation efforts through educational programs, special events and social media. Throughout April, we will be sharing water-saving tips and reducing your overall water usage at home while helping our environment. Visit the Charlotte County Utilities Facebook page to learn more.
Water Quality Reports Available
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) requires water utilities to provide their customers with a yearly Consumer Confidence Report (CCR). Our annual Water Quality Report affords us the opportunity to make you aware of the high-quality water that flows from your tap. To view these reports, visit: https://tinyurl.com/CCUWaterQualityReports. If you would like a paper copy of the 2021 report mailed to your home, please call 941-764-4300 or check the box on the front portion of your Charlotte County Utilities bill and return it to our office.
Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated employees, you can be confident that your drinking water is clean and safe and will be there when you need it.
Project Update
Tuesday we will be providing an overview of the many projects our department has under construction or in planning at the Quarterly Utilities Update Meeting. We will also be discussing the next area under consideration for our septic-to-sewer project.
Our septic-to-sewer projects that are underway are moving right along. The El Jobean project will be completed by the end of summer. Construction on the Ackerman project is well underway and is expected to start sewer connections within Zone 1 by fall. We have created the initial design for the Lake View/Midway project and are planning for next year’s MSBU process.
Overall, our department is currently working on 51 capital improvement projects in planning, design, construction, or closeout.
Tune in to CC-TV or Facebook to watch the meeting.
