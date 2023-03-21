Clean water is essential to the quality of life here in Charlotte County, for both humans and wildlife. Can you imagine Punta Gorda’s canals and Charlotte Harbor reeking from the pungent odor of smelly algae blooms? It’s not a pretty picture.
How we behave now and, in the future, will have long term implications. Recently TEAM Punta Gorda began convening government and citizen convener for discussions about community problems and ways to address them.
We are fortunate to have good leadership in this area. Charlotte County has a water quality manager, whose charge is to develop and implement a plan under their “One Charlotte, One Water” priority. TheCounty is developing a water quality dashboard which will identify and locate contaminants within and entering Charlotte Harbor. The interactive dashboard will include pictures of sampled areas. The county is also working on a county-wide watershed master plan. The City of Punta Gorda also has a number of water projects going. Among them is the septic to sewer project, which encourages residents to convert.
Local organizations have been working on this for some time and have a number of active projects underway. The Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program (CHNEP) is probably the most extensive. They are looking at the importance of upstream impacts to the harbor, including those that flow from bordering counties. CHNEP and Charlotte County are collaborating on this project, with CHNEP geared to contaminants within the harbor and the County working to identify contaminants entering the harbor.
Both are working together to establish criteria for assessing impurities in the water. CHNEP’s recent distribution of grant funding emphasized resiliency and upstream vulnerabilities. Additionally, CHNEP is constantly updating their Water Atlas on their website while working to make it more user friendly.
Our local Sea Grant program is another example. Sea Grant is a national network of 34 university-based programs. Sea Grant’s mission is to enhance the practical use and conservation of coastal, marine andGreat Lakes resources to create a sustainable economy and environment. Currently Sea Grant has AquaCulture and Oyster Reef projects underway along with their seagrass monitoring and algae sampling programs. They are a great resource for information about water quality in Charlotte County.CHEC (Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center) is also part of the oyster reef restoration effort. Several oyster beds are being nurtured on Captiva and Sanibel for eventual transport to Punta Gorda’s shoreline. CHEC has many programs, but the work they do in educating the public is especially important. Check out their website for the many naturalist guided options.
Heal Our Harbor (HOH) is another great example of citizen initiative in this area. HOH is a group of local residents who seek to engage the public in monitoring water quality in the Charlotte Harbor Watershed and to educate the public about the importance of a clean environment. It should be noted that thanks to organizations like CHNEP we already know that the harbor is impaired. What is needed is projects like HOH’s proposed sampling in the canals. This group includes members with water science background.
The Punta Gorda & Charlotte Harbor Boaters Alliance is a non-profit organization that was formed in 2004 and today represents over 3,000 area boaters. Membership includes boat cruising clubs, yacht clubs, marinas, commercial marine businesses plus advisory representatives from the City of Punta Gorda, Charlotte County, Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, TEAM Punta Gorda, Fish & Wildlife, CoastGuard Auxiliary and the Peace River Sail and Power Squadron. Boaters Alliance members have been particularly helpful in assisting the city with post-IAN debris clean-up.
TEAM Punta Gorda hopes to assist by showcasing these multiple efforts and providing a vehicle to get citizens involved. Public education is essential, and the group plans to develop some hands-on collaborative projects in the near future. Discussions such as these with local leaders keep the momentum going, provide opportunities to maximize resources and demonstrate that we can accomplish more by working together.
Don’t miss TEAM’s popular bicycle event on March 25, Pedal and Play in Paradise. You can sign up onour web-site http://pedalandplayinparadise.com/. It’s always a great day with rides for every level. Check out the 10 mile Mystery Ride as well as 15 mile, 30 mile or 62-mile routes.
