The sky is falling, the sky is falling! Is Chicken Little right or is Jack attempting to climb a beanstalk in downtown Punta Gorda?
There seems to be a perverted interest in the sky in what is left of an almost unspoiled town on the west coast of Florida’s waterfront. In ancient Babylon the people started building a tower to reach heaven, hence the Tower of Babel. God would have no part of this, so he confused their minds and they all wound up speaking different languages. The construction stopped, but the different languages persist throughout the earth.
Apparently, this curse of languages has reared its ugly head here in Punta Gorda. It seems that different languages are being spoken by the residents, Realtors, real estate developers and the City Council. The subject is building heights.
The residents of Punta Gorda have been very vocal about preventing tall buildings in the city, especially the downtown area. It appears that the large vacant lot downtown has remained vacant because of the building height issue. Developers want to build higher, make their fast buck, and get out of Dodge (or is it Babel?) leaving Punta Gorda’s residents inflicted with a ruined downtown like all the other cities up and down Florida’s west coast. We have our own pandemic!
The value of this property is high because it is expected that allowed building heights will increase to permit taller, more expensive structures, i.e., “betting on the come.” Punta Gorda’s City Council has been wishy-washy on the subject because it has yet to take a strong, unified stand on not permitting taller buildings!
Being born and raised in Chicago, I keep remembering the old adage that “money talks” and guess who’s got the money and the loud mouths. Pressure is being put on the City Council members just has it has been on the Airport Authority. The citizens of Punta Gorda must continue to be very vocal about their opposition to the malignancy of increased building heights. An attempt is also being made to add another shill to the Airport Authority (notice the inane letters to the editor), and this must be guarded against in the City Council.
Once developers are convinced that permissible building heights will not increase, the price of the property will most likely decrease substantially and then can be used as the residents prefer. This does not require a zoning change, only that the existing regulations remain!
How about building the high rises along I-75? Who would object to this besides the ranchers, cattle, cattle rustlers, and perhaps a latter-day Butch Cassidy? Of course, no one willing to spend big bucks would want to live there.
We must be on constant guard to prevent the profit motive of developers from ruining our waterfronts, our living areas, and our core downtown district. Real estate development should be encouraged, but in its proper location. There is no reason why a balance cannot be achieved, but it requires constant vigilance.
As elections approach, expect things to get ugly in town, but even more so at the airport. To wit, “when the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.” Now watch the “cards and letters” come in to tell us how great ruining the downtown will be and how the airport needs “breaking.”
