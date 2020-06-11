Back when Charlotte County was switching to automated trash pick-up, Waste Management parked a fleet of the big green receptacles on every street of a former manufactured home park flattened by Hurricane Charley off Kings Highway. A guy noticed the trash receptacles in the abandoned lanes and fired off an angry letter to the Sun criticizing the waste and stupidity of county officials in parking trash bins on every street of an abandoned community.
Turns out officials were doing test runs with the big trash trucks to train drivers to negotiate tight streets while servicing the receptacles. Apparently the letter writer endured his share of ribbing. Soon a second letter appeared in which the writer huffily complained that he didn’t know what the receptacles were for, so why was he being pilloried?
There are times when it’s best to just admit you’re wrong and be quiet. That’s often the first step to listening, learning, and letting go of pre-conceived or hastily formed judgments.
Friday I joined a group of Charlotte County residents, almost 1,000 strong, as we marched through downtown Punta Gorda to honor George Floyd’s memory and demand an end to the murder of black people under color of law. We were joined by the sheriff and the city police chief, fine, proactive public servants who had spent the week trying to staunch the flow of rumors that threatened to pit angry, fearful whites against their own children, young people who had come together to organize the march.
Two weeks ago, the third killing of an unarmed black person under the color of law in four months launched a national wave of protests. Soon videos circulated of mysterious piles of brick and other potential weapons left along routes demonstrators would travel. A week before our march a guy began broadcasting on Facebook video of a pile of bricks on a Punta Gorda sidewalk. Several respondents, who apparently shared the poster’s paranoia, commented on sinister traffic cones in the video with a strange, subversive insignia — HSD.
Our police chief announced that the bricks, which would be moved, were part of a paving project. The nefarious initials stood for Highway Safety Department. A day before the march, several folks photographed and videoed the absence of the bricks and the highway safety department trucks. The efforts of law enforcement and other decent people trying to calm the waters were in vain. Even after the march some folks were still discussing the bricks. They wanted to believe what they wanted to believe. And they were wrong.
A contingent of fearful, resentful whites showed up to protect the Vietnam Memorial in Punta Gorda’s Laishley Park, diagonally across the road from the march assembly point. They were there because of a fake alert reportedly sent out by local law enforcement, asking patriots to come defend the memorial because we were going to tear it up. Authorities spent the week trying to speak to the rumors, but the hundreds who showed up believed what they wanted to believe. They were wrong.
I stood with America that Friday, a mix of young and old, black and white, many wearing masks against the virus, and looked across at what America used to be. People, there’s no need to fight your children — didn’t we learn that during the Vietnam War. There’s no reason for blacks to fight whites. Didn’t we learn that during the Civil Rights Movement? And there’s no need for one part of the nation to fight another. Didn’t we learn that during the Civil War?
In his second inaugural address, Abraham Lincoln quoted the Bible as he sought meaning for the greatest tragedy to befall our country. Maybe, he explained, the war was God’s punishment for slavery, our original sin. Maybe, he said, Americans would have to fight and die “until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword.”
We must break that cycle; we must stop making the same mistakes. The first step is understanding when you’re wrong and growing from that experience.
