Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month.
Created by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Park and Recreation Month specifically highlights the essential and powerful role local park and recreation professionals, such as our staff at the City of Punta Gorda, play in building more robust, more vibrant, and more resilient communities all across the country.
This July, we are bringing attention to how important it is to rise up and support the field of parks and recreation because every day, park and recreation professionals rise up for their communities in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being.
Many municipalities have a formal Park and Recreation Department that is a standalone department. Punta Gorda has a bit different structure. We rely on our Urban DesignDepartment for park design, park rentals, climate readiness, and physical programming of our parks. Our Parks and Grounds Division of Public Works handles our park maintenance. Their work together has resulted in beautiful waterfront and neighborhood parks for our residents and visitors to enjoy year-round.
Four in five U.S. adults say that access to a nearby park, playground, open space, or recreation center is essential in deciding where they want to live. Living close to parks and other recreation facilities is consistently related to higher physical activity levels for both adults and youth. Moreover, parks provide a connection to nature, which studies demonstrate relieves stress, strengthens interpersonal relationships, and improves mental health.
According to NRPA’s 2021 Engagement with Parks Report, people place a high value on the programs and services that park and recreation agencies deliver to their local communities daily and strongly support their mission. Two hundred sixty million people in the United States visited a local park or recreation facility at least once during the past year. More than seven in 10 U.S. residents have at least one local park, playground, open space, or recreation center within walking distance of their homes.
Four in five U.S. adults seek high-quality parks and recreation when choosing a place to live. Eighty-seven percent of people agree that parks and recreation are essential services their local government provides. Nearly nine in 10 people agree that it is vital to fund local park and recreation agencies.
Punta Gorda continues to invest in our park assets. A few of the latest investments include improvements at Gilchrist Park, our 11-acre waterfront park. The park is undergoing construction of on-street parking, parking lot improvements, and receiving additional site furnishings to make visiting the park even more convenient. Laishley Park’s interactive fountain area is being expanded to include splash pad amenities and equipment, enhancing the quality of life for our residents and visitors of all ages. Nature Park and Ponce Park are also receiving investment in updates and repairs. Additionally, Punta Gorda in Bloom is taking on the beautification of Bailey Brothers Park.
Parks significantly contribute to our ability to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability. Our park and recreational opportunities are vitally important to the community.
