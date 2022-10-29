Change can be a daunting thing, especially when it comes to a local historic landmark. Warm Mineral Springs Park is a destination in our state, as it’s the only warm spring in Florida. Its consistent 85-degree, mineral-rich waters and archaeological significance draw tourists and scientists from around the world.
Though it took a blow during Hurricane Ian, the plans to preserve, protect and enhance the site remain. We recognize and appreciate the history of the site and the comfort it has provided residents and visitors for decades.
Discussions about a master plan for the site began in 2019. This plan included a comprehensive analysis of the entire 81.6 acres and provided recommendations for future services and amenities. A large portion of the plan’s creation included community input through a series of stakeholder meetings, community engagement sessions and public surveys. On Sept. 12, 2022, the City Commission approved pursuing a possible public-private partnership for the future development and enhancement of the property and are currently working on a conceptual proposal with WMS Development Group, LLC.
A wrench was thrown into the cogs of our city machine when Hurricane Ian blew through North Port a month ago. Our city saw significant impact in the way of wind, water and tree damage. Warm Mineral Springs Park was not spared in this catastrophic event. On Oct. 19, the park was declared unsafe to reopen due to structural damage, lack of electricity and uncertainty of the water safety.
Due to the extended closure and storm damage, a discussion about the site management agreement with the operating vendor, National and State Park Concessions, Inc., took place at the Oct. 25 City Commission meeting.
With a crowd of passionate residents and frequenters of the springs looking on, the City Commission unanimously voted to have staff complete an assessment of cleaning and cost and return the springs to its pre-hurricane condition. They also unanimously voted to see if an amended agreement can be reached to provide temporary access to the park when cleanup is completed.
We are working to solidify a long-term solution that protects the historical value of the springs – which are on the U.S. Register of Historic Places – and retains a focus on health and wellness. This would also create an economic attraction point which can be enjoyed by everyone.
The park will remain open during renovations once it is deemed safe to enter. We know how important it is to so many people who live here and visit here. The path we have chosen is to turn Warm Mineral Springs Park into something that can be better utilized by everyone. As some of the public commenters stated, they do not go for their enjoyment – they go to improve their health and quality of life. This is exactly what we aim to do in our vision going forward.
