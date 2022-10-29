Change can be a daunting thing, especially when it comes to a local historic landmark. Warm Mineral Springs Park is a destination in our state, as it’s the only warm spring in Florida. Its consistent 85-degree, mineral-rich waters and archaeological significance draw tourists and scientists from around the world.

Though it took a blow during Hurricane Ian, the plans to preserve, protect and enhance the site remain. We recognize and appreciate the history of the site and the comfort it has provided residents and visitors for decades.


