Travel seven miles southeast of Arcadia, Florida down Highway 31 and you’ll find what looks like a ghost town on your right.
There are no signs to inform you that you’re within its city limits, just vast acreage of concrete and metal buildings, standing vacant and desolate, resembling a scene from one of those 1950s end-of-the-world movies, wherein everyone has suddenly disappeared.
Welcome to what remains of G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital, which has now been closed and shuttered for 20 years.
It’s hard to fathom that two decades have passed since Florida’s Powers That Be halted the operation of this facility and relocated its residents to other institutions, halfway houses, group homes, discharged some to live on their own, and relieved over a thousand employees of their duties.
I was among them, and stayed to the last day and to the last hour before surrendering my keys, and I will say it was very hard to watch the hospital being phased out.
The 125-acre facility resembled a college campus and functioned similar to a small, self-sufficient city, employing professionals from all walks of life who provided the necessary services to maintain such an operation.
There were reports of problems throughout the existence of GPW, as one might expect, due the nature of its purpose, and a growing budget that reached nearly $45 million annually.
I’d say its achievements and successes were deemed less worthy of headlines. Other state facilities were being down-sized around the same time, some being phased out entirely, as was GPW’s fate.
Despite the advent of new medications, treatments, and therapies over the years, accreditation by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Organizations (JCAHO) in 1994, and vigorous letter-writing campaigns and lobbying by mental health officials, doctors, state representatives, and law enforcement personnel throughout the 18-county catchment area, efforts to keep GPW open were unsuccessful, and the doors closed Feb. 28, 2002.
The grounds are now deserted and the aging buildings are empty. The property was fenced off by the owner to deter pillaging vandals, and now Mother Nature has begun to reclaim what was once hers.
Grass and weeds, accompanied by small trees and bushes cover the once-pristine grounds, while mold, rust and rot are taking their toll on the structures from within.
Several buildings, plus two hangars, are historically significant, as they were part of Carlstrom Field, a pilot training facility that operated between 1941 and 1945. They include the flight school’s administration building, the infirmary, a training building, the canteen/barber shop, the mess hall, and a band shell, as well as two of the original six hangars and some metal maintenance buildings.
All were utilized by GPW, plus many ward complexes and a state of the art hospital were erected during its operation between 1947 and 2002.
I could write for days about the hospital’s history, good and bad, and countless others who worked there could share a thousand stories about the hospital. We all know it’s not coming back, but most of us would agree that it was closed before its time, greatly affecting those who were cared for there.
I guess I just wanted to share a reminder about what once was, to honor its memory and those caregivers who dedicated their careers to helping our state’s most vulnerable citizens.
We as employees made a difference in a lot of lives and have no regrets, other than not being able to continue what should still be going on today.
