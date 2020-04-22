Our current situation in Charlotte County, the state of Florida and the United States of America, due to the pandemic, remains precarious at best. Science demands that we maintain watchful waiting. It appears that our personal sacrifice, in not contacting others in public, has done an effective job at temporarily capping the community spread of COVID-19. That's the good news.
The unfortunate reality is that it is not yet time to relax the stay-at-home order. If we do, we will lose the advantage that our responsible actions have afforded us.
When examining the existing epidemiological landscape, the statistics and conclusions that can be drawn are alarming. Consider the fact that the population of Charlotte County is 185,000 people, and we only have 715 hospital beds between our three hospitals. If we include Englewood Hospital, which is just over the line in Sarasota County, that would potentially add 100 more beds.
Between the three hospitals there are only 34 ventilators, with the option to convert 45 other devices. If a critical need arises due to a large surge in cases, you start to realize how little extra capacity we would have to treat the potentially vast number of patients, whose condition would require hospitalization. Additionally, we have over 1,500 nursing home and assisted living facility residents in Charlotte County. Due to their compromised immune systems, these are some of the most at-risk individuals that would be affected by this affliction.
It is important to review the current statistics. In Charlotte County as of April 20, we have had 139 cases. If you go by our population of 185,000, that equates to approximately 75 cases per 100,000. In the state of Florida, the number of cases is 124 per 100,000. However, if we look northward, we see that New York State has over 1,400 cases per 100,000. That is over 10 times the number of cases in Florida and almost 20 times the number of cases here.
Our hospital system is currently treating approximately 37 Patients Under Investigation, with an additional 16 COVID positive patients with five of them on ventilators. They are currently able to keep up with PPE (personal protective equipment), but in a surge the burn rate would be unsustainable. We could not handle five times that amount, much less 16 times. That is easily what our future could hold in a very short time, if we were to relax our rules.
How contagious is the virus? Researchers at the University of Florida in Gainesville have studied how long the virus lingers in the air, after a person infected with it has been breathing in the room. The results are astounding. Active particles can linger in the air for hours. They reference the case of an asymptomatic COVID-infected individual singing in a church choir in Washington state. There were 60 people exposed, and 44 became infected, resulting in four deaths.
Wearing a mask may afford you some protection even if it is not an N95. More importantly, it will provide you protection from others, if they are wearing a mask to keep them from infecting you. The silver lining, if there is one, is that the incidence of everything from the flu to Hepatitis A is down because of physical distancing.
Research is being done in earnest by dozens of different labs, focusing on creating a vaccine. The vaccine, when it is finally developed, will not be a guaranteed cure all. The annual flu shot does not guarantee you will be protected from the flu, but it does help to increase your chances of forming immunity to the flu strains for which the vaccine was developed. COVID-19, like all other viruses, mutates and this is the problem. We can create a vaccine for the current strain, but as COVID-19 mutates there will be no guarantee that the vaccine that has been created today will treat the strain that may hit your community in the future. Likely, it will become another component of the flu shot that you receive annually.
Many leaders and members of the business community in our area, and in our state are frustrated that we cannot get our economy back in order and start commerce moving again. Their frustration is understandable. However, it is extremely important to realize that when you look at epidemiological curves, the incidence of this highly contagious, novel virus in the population spikes up if behaviors change back to having open interactions.
The fact remains that the total, potential number of people coming down with the disease as well as deaths is a constant, whether it happens over one week, one month or one year. Social distancing, the sheer physical space between people, is allowing this curve to be flattened. But what does that mean? Well, it doesn’t mean that the area under the curve goes away. It means that the area under the curve spreads out over many, many months, so that all of those patients can be properly treated, preventing the local healthcare system get overwhelmed.
The top three keys to containing the virus, and controlling the spread is testing, testing, and more testing. Until we have enough tests available to test all symptomatic individuals and all people within their contact tracing circle, we will not be able to contain the spread. Another component to potentiate management of the outbreak will occur when we can easily analyze who has had the disease and has developed antibodies to the virus. Testing for antibodies will be essential in allowing us to be able to get our community, our state and our country back to work.
We must continue to limit our public activities, and always wear a mask. Shop as infrequently as possible for necessities only and limit our trips outside. We must maintain our personal distance to limit community spread. To survive for the foreseeable future, we must adapt to and embrace the new normal. Stay healthy and active. Stay safe. Be smart and stay home.
Christopher Constance, MD, FACS, is a board certified plastic surgeon; president, Medical Staff, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda; past president, Charlotte County Medical Society; past president, Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons and a Charlotte County commissioner.
