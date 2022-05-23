Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seems emboldened to enact an ultra-MAGA social agenda on all of us as he limits our freedoms and decisions.
Our rights and what kind of country we’ll live in are being decided by a far-right governor legislating with the religious beliefs of just one segment of the public.
Charlotte County is now infiltrated with tactics and funding from ultra-conservative national organizations to discredit our school district. The far-right’s plan is to unseat board members who might dissent from Gov. DeSantis’ controversial and highly unpopular public-school policies.
Behind the scenes, a shadowy network of dark money entities is resolved to remake public education in their own image – an image acceptable to a minority of Floridians. Fear, culture wars, and paranoia drive the train. At a recent local school board meeting, right-wing bullies raged about honest and accurate curriculums. Why? To meet the right’s agenda of free-market private schools, church schools and home schools as the normative American practice.
Is this what you want for your children or grandchildren? It doesn’t matter whether you do or don’t; this philosophy is being pushed in school districts around the state. DeSantis opposes accurate history lessons and defunds our public schools as he abandons student growth and achievement.
By late June or July, we will know the fate of Roe v. Wade. Florida will enact a 15-week abortion ban on July 1. The question then is whether Florida will march further into anti-birth-control territory. The many activists and politicians who have focused their careers on constraining women aren’t going to just declare triumph and go home.
This is the kind of choreography that we’ve come to expect from Gov. DeSantis. Here again the governor is legislating on behalf of a minority of voters, legislating on behalf of their religious beliefs. It is immaterial how unpopular eviscerating abortion rights would be. Many Americans have complicated views of abortion which is understandable.
Here’s what’s not complicated: The best way to reduce the incidence of abortion is to offer far more support to women. But DeSantis brushes away pregnancies in the most horrible of circumstances — rape, sex-trafficking, and incest — compelling young girls and women to face the physical and emotional trauma of giving birth. The fall of Roe v. Wade will not end abortion. It would endanger the lives of many women and place a particular burden on the least privileged among us.
It is more important than ever that we defend our freedoms and our rights. We will keep fighting until every person, no matter where they live, how much money they make, or what they look like, has the freedom to make their own decisions about their lives, their education, and their futures.
