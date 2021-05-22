Support your local sheriff and police chief. In a movie James Garner played Jason McCullough, who when considering the job of sheriff said, “Well, gentlemen, I think it’s only fair to tell you that I’d only be interested in this job on a temporary basis. Well, you see, actually I was on my way to Australia….”
In Charlotte County we have two head law enforcement officers: the county sheriff, Bill Prummel, who is elected (and who after any given term could be on his way to a figurative Australia) and the Punta Gorda police chief, Pam Davis, who is appointed by the Punta Gorda city manager. Both officers need total support of the citizenry because their primary function is to protect and not to serve as some would assume. They are the individuals on the front lines who deal with the day-to-day disruptions of peace and who often find themselves in situations where their own safety and even their lives are at risk.
Too often we hear criticism of officers stopping people for minor traffic infractions or for officers speeding for no apparent reason. Cut them some slack! Perhaps a stopped vehicle matches the description of one just involved in a crime or the circumstances of the “minor” traffic infraction may not be as minor as perceived.
Here in Florida where many cars have blackened windows, an officer approaching a vehicle he or she has just stopped, especially at night, could become involved in a very dangerous situation. We too often read about officers being shot and killed under such circumstances. Knowing the risks to which they submit themselves to protect us, how can people in good conscience grumble and pout over trivial situations with them? Shame on such people, most of who would be cowards when confronted with what law enforcement officers routinely face for our well-being
Some of us remember the demonstrations during the ‘60s and ‘70s where the police were held in contempt by lunatic hippies and their wanna-be’s demonstrating against everything from the Vietnam War to bras. Both flags and bras were burned and the police who were trying to maintain some semblance of order were attacked. A whole lot of society’s current problems are the result of that hippie mentality carried forward as the demonstrators grew up, but never matured. The writer and philosopher George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” We’re seeing a rebirth of that lunacy in the 99-percenters, so it appears history is indeed repeating itself.
We are now hearing the demand du-jour of defunding law enforcement in various cities throughout the county. Elected city councils have discussed this, and in some cases actually reduced policing budgets. Justifications for this have been reactions to a few very serious, unjustified attacks on citizens during arrests, sometimes resulting in deaths. The solutions too often have been knee-jerk, broad-brush ones by politicians none of whom could come close to qualifying for the Mensa Club.
Fortunately, we in Charlotte County have not had to face this issue, but remember that one slip-up by an officer under pressure can add us and someone’s family to national news. Along with the grace of God I want to believe that local training will keep us from going down that dark path. I have personal knowledge of which I speak as my father spent his entire career as a Chicago Police homicide detective and my family lived daily with the inherent uncertainty and risks.
