Poet and philosopher Sir Muhammad Iqbal stated, “A community receives light from its history; it becomes aware of itself by remembrance of its history.” Not as eloquently, I say, “History ignored, is history lost.” Sadly, that appears to be happening in Charlotte County, but first, some history.
The Youth Museum of Charlotte County, chartered over 50 years ago, gradually, over 30 years or so, built a great little museum that became theMuseum of Charlotte County. In late 2002, Charlotte County government approached the Charlotte County HistoricalSociety seeking to assume museum operations and ownership of Society collections, anticipating moving them to a building on Bayshore Road in Charlotte Harbor. An agreement was reached recognizing the Board of County Commissioners’ (BOCC) commitment to Charlotte County citizens and the Charlotte County Historical Center (Center) was born. Accordingly, the Society began doing business as the Charlotte County Historical Center Society.
Damaged by Hurricane Charley, the Bayshore Road building was eventually demolished after the Historical Center moved, in 2014, to the former county health department building on East Grace Street in Punta Gorda. Society members and center staff were disappointed to lose the Charlotte Harbor location, but excited about the new one, with improved parking and a larger building, within walking distance of three schools. However, plans soon went “south.”
It wasn’t long before other county staff moved into approximately 50% of the building, having been at the Mid-County Library in violation of a state grant. Unfortunately, it got worse. In July 2018, after being a county operation for over 15 years, the Center was quietly shut down, with staff moved to Mid-County Library and reclassified as “History Services.” Interestingly, again, other county staff were quickly moved into that vacated Grace Street space, but only for a few weeks!
In December 2018, the Society presented a proposal to the BOCC, emphasizing the importance of reestablishing the county museum, preferably in the soon to be vacated Henry Street library building. The proposal is supported by the county’s Historical Advisory Committee in letters to the BOCC and over 700 residents from across the county, who’s signatures were gathered in just over two weeks. The Henry Street location is a great one; part of a history/cultural corridor with the History Park, new Punta Gorda Library, Military Heritage Museum, and Visual Arts Center all within walking distance.
History tourism is the fastest growing segment of tourism and history sells! On Oct. 16, 2018, the Charlotte Sun reprinted a Tampa Bay Times article highlighting the “Visit Florida” ad campaign featuring, not beaches, but craft beers, restaurants, museums, and murals. A history museum will add to what Charlotte County offers giving visitors more reason to stop here, rather than passing through.
The proposal was also supported by the Sales Tax Focus Group, which unanimously recommended county staff’s $500,000 estimate for cosmetic repairs as a Tier 1 project. Interestingly, within a couple months though, the $500,000, publicized for a year or so, ballooned to $2,500,000 due to a suddenly required “repurposing” of the building. Of course, the BOCC did not support that! Anyone that’s been in a library knows, that floor plan is very conducive, without “repurposing”, for use as a museum.
I’m not a contractor, but it seems the county museum could be established at Henry Street with little relative expense, just as it was years ago in a vacant county library building on Retta Esplanade. Particularly, in light of Punta Gorda’s estimate to completely renovate the slightly smaller Bayfront Activity Center for under $350,000. If there is a desire to maintain county government’s longstanding commitment to Charlotte County citizens, to support and share our history. Seems, that is not the case though.
Society members and everyone valuing history education and preservation, appreciate the Sun’s August 13 editorial supporting the museum’s reestablishment. Based on his comment referencing the county museum on Bayshore Road, “It broke my heart when they had to tear down that building.” Commissioner Deutsch, particularly as BOCC liaison to the county’s Historical Advisory Committee, seems the logical choice to “carry the torch” and help bring back our museum. The county centennial is next year and there is no museum to highlight that? When Paschal and Hazel Nobles re-plated Punta Gorda’s Block 132in 1955, the Henry Street library site was dedicated “… to public use forever.”
Let’s get it done!
Finally, some have suggested the Society should purchase the Henry Street building and reestablish the county museum. With over 30 years of hard work and dedication, the Society created a pretty good museum. Then, county government came to us, they came to us, wanting to take over museum operations and collections, with a commitment to citizens providing for and expanding the museum. After much consideration, it was decided that was best for everyone and the county did so for over 15 years before unceremoniously shutting down the Historical Center. Now, over 50 years later, the Society is supposed to start over from scratch, seriously?
Frank Desguin is president or the Charlotte County Historical Center Society.
