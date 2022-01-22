Although I think many people are pleased at the improved high school graduation rates for Charlotte County, and indeed, for the whole state, questions still remain as to the reasons for this improvement.
It appears as though much of the improvement was caused by the elimination of standardized testing for two years. Because of this, we really have no way of knowing whether students have actually mastered subject matter, or were just passed as a means of improving the statistics.
This mechanism has been used for many years in urban centers across the country which have non functional or just awful public school systems. Students with little to no knowledge of subject matter are allowed to graduate without the skills needed to actually function productively in society. If our graduates are unable to get a job that will ultimately support a family, buy a home, or become a taxpaying citizen, that high school diploma may be less than useful and be just a piece of paper on the wall.
Part of the problem here is the limited amount of control, and understanding of our schools by the taxpaying public. In many areas of the nation, line item school budget proposals are presented to the citizens who have the opportunity to criticize each item, and actually vote on a line item budget. If the budget is voted down, the school board then must rewrite and resubmit the budget to the voters. We do not have that option here.
The same is true with salary negotiations. The voters and taxpayers have no say in the approval or disapproval of contracts with teachers, administrators, or support personnel. We also need to know how many of our teachers are not certified in the areas they are teaching. It is not acceptable for a teacher certified only in physical education to be teaching chemistry or calculus!
Another issue is oversight. There appears to be no oversight over the extra one percent tax for the schools that was voted by our citizens.
At the very least there should be an objective committee comprising non-school linked citizens to oversee and approve the spending of these funds, and report regularly and publicly to the voters. In addition any extra funds given to the schools by the county commissioners need to have oversight by the commissioners as well via a committee appointed bythem. If our commissioners fail to do any oversight, they are failingctheir constituents and failing the taxpayers. The taxpayers of ourccounty should have the opportunity to exercise some level of controclover the taxes they pay for the education of our children. Our school taxes are the largest part of our property tax bill every year.
Our schools also need to perform annual and long term studies to determine what happens to our students when they graduate. Especially now when the schools are telling us about the major improvement in the graduation rate. Some elements of these studies might be the type of jobs our students obtain after graduation, what salaries they are offered, how satisfied are the graduates with those jobs. The studies should also find out how many graduates attend accredited two or four-year colleges, how many attend accredited post secondary technical schools, and how many actually complete those schools as opposed to dropping out prior to completing their studies.
They should also determine how many enter the military, and what specialties or military schools they select . These types of studies can be part of understanding if our schools are actually succeeding in educating the next generation of citizens and taxpayers, or if we need to make some substantive changes in our school curriculum.
Finally, I still think that school board members should not be getting paid the same amount as an actual classroom teacher, including paid medical insurance, and a pension! Florida is virtually the only state that pays school board members so much. Because of that, they are basically employees of the school system, who for that reason usually never criticize the administration. If they were not paid, five additional classroom teachers could be hired at no additional cost!
