Our revered Cultural Center has closed. The building, erected to give people moving to Port Charlotte something to occupy their time, a place for meeting people, was no longer able to meet its challenge.
Its mandate allowed for unproven genius to come to the fore in art, music, dancing, among others, for charity work, along with volunteerism in special categories, but the center had been facing a long slide in its inability to pay its bills.
To be fair, the county has not always put the Cultural Center first in its obligations. Built by General Development, the construction company that eventually went bankrupt, the Cultural Center was built as a “selling point” for those who moved to an area in Florida that was less than “exciting.”
We were not the vibrant oceanside counties on the East coast. The building was not built for the long term. From the beginning the building was too small to accommodate the demand. As the building expanded, it took on a “lean-to” look.
As each new addition was connected, each had its own air conditioning system, all constantly failing over time. To add insult to injury, the roof leaked continuously in multiple places.
Wooden floors used for dancing were replaced by tiles totally unsuited for dancing. Prices for events were raised to points that many groups of Cultural Center users left.
Where many would come for the quality food at a reasonable price, those numbers decreased. At the end, there were only four permanent employees, with those having their hours cut to less than full time.
Volunteerism was down. The numbers who came for classes decreased as they were saddled with increased costs, so that those teachers, who were paid a percentage of the costs of the classes, could no longer afford to teach. The lack of flexible times for classes and a lack of advertisement created a dearth of enthusiasm.
The theater, one of the best in the area, became too expensive, forcing a theater group to leave for less expensive space.
The music and those who play it, all from impeccable backgrounds, saw a cutback. Much failed at many levels.
It appears that it is time for a real decision as to what the county is going to do. The county was obligated to maintain the envelope, while the 501c3 corporation which ran it, was responsible for the rest. The county did its part providing a generous lease ($1 per year for 40 years).
For those who do not use this facility, paying for others’ recreation is a legitimate complaint. That we do this too many times, given the demands on the budget, was originally one of the reasons to pass the 1% sales tax.
The COVID epidemic was another obstacle, leading to the closing of the building, but with ongoing maintenance expenses. To assume that those who once came, will come back without an incentive is questionable. Also, shortening the hours and closing on weekends is not a way to make friends.
However, to assume the concept of the Cultural Center is past its prime is not in any way true. The facility has never been a real money-making operation, but it was, and should continue to be, a place where people want to go. We here in the Port Charlotte area go to Venice and Fort Myers for plays, so the words “too far away” is a fallacy.
“Build it and they will come” is as real as one can make it. A new Cultural Center from the ground up will be a drawing spot for legitimate theater, provided of course we can afford the costs.
With the county seeing 200,000 residents by January, we need to fix what is broken. I am sure our commissioners are up to the task to find the best way to make this all work.
