During the week of Nov. 15, 2020, there will be a long overdue “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” Celebration in Charlotte County. Probably not understood by the Millennials or Generation Z, neither of whom were alive during the Vietnam War, and presumably not exposed to the details of the conflict in high school history lessons. Therefore, here’s a history lesson for Millennials and Generation Z.
The United States became involved in Vietnam with the division of Vietnam at the 17th parallel under the Geneva Accords in 1954, when the French, who had claimed Vietnam after WWII, abandoned their claim after being defeated by the Communists. North Vietnam became a communist country under the leadership of Ho Chi Minh, and South Vietnam became a democratic country under Ngo Dinh Diem. This was during the peak of the “Cold War” between “Russia” and the “Western Nations,” who subscribed to the “Domino Theory,” which presumed the communists would take over the world one country at a time and had to be stopped.
President Truman supported the French financially. President Eisenhower provided South Vietnam with 1,000 advisers. Kennedy increased the advisers to 16,000. President Johnson increased the U.S. presence to 500,000. In January 1973, President Nixon ended the U.S. presence with a signing of the Paris Peace Agreement. The South Vietnamese continued to fight the North Vietnamese with the conflict ending with the fall of Saigon and the evacuation of the remaining U.S. diplomatic, civilian and military personnel on April 30, 1975.
As part of the 1973 truce, 591 U.S. prisoners were returned to America. A total of 58,300 U.S. armed forces were killed in the war, whose names are inscribed on the Vietnam War Memorial in Punta Gorda on Nesbit Street.
U.S. anti-Vietnam War protests began in 1964, reaching their peak during the Democratic National Presidential Convention in Chicago from Aug. 26-29, 1968. U.S. troops returning from the war were not treated as heroes as they had been at the end of WWI and WWII. They were met by protesters, screamed at, spit upon and not treated with respect. Some had volunteered and were there of their own volition, others were drafted and deployed to Vietnam without choice. In either case they had honorably served the USA and deserved better.
This brings us to the current effort to honor those who served in Vietnam this November. The Vietnam Welcoming Home Committee has scheduled a series of events to correct what occurred in the past and bring honor and respect to our heroes of the Vietnam War.
Week-long activities include:
Roll call of the 58,300 names on the Vietnam War Memorial Wall from the gazebo at Veterans Park on Nesbit Street will take place on Monday, Nov 16, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 7 a.m.–10 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m.–noon.
Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: UH-1 Hue Helicopter rides at Charlotte Park for a fee. (Friday and Saturday)
Noon: a wreath laying at the Vietnam War memorial 2 p.m.: Free entertainment at the Sheraton Tiki Hut.
Saturday
9 a.m. Edgewood Drive/Port Charlotte, “Vietnam Veteran’s Welcome Home” Parade
11 a.m. “Thunder Ride,” Veterans Boulevard Elks to Charlotte Fairgrounds
Lee Greenwood Concert at Charlotte Park. This concert is FREE for Vietnam Veterans and Active Military with registration. Details of events, other entertainment and Lee Greenwood tickets can be found at: www.welcomehomevietnam vets2020.org
Sam Castronovo, PhD, is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
