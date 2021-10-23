Taking the time to celebrate success is a management responsibility that gives credit to the team working to insure those successes occur. This celebration of success helps create a motivational environment and provides for learning opportunities.
I have spent part of the week reviewing the accomplishments of each of our departments as apart of our leadership team’s performance reviews. There is a lot to be acknowledged and celebrated. Some are significant achievements, some are small, but all of the accomplishments play a role in creating a community of excellence.
Success starts with preparedness. Advance preparations were completed in many areas to allow the goals for the next fiscal year to be realized. An example of this is the relocation of several departments in the city. It has been a pleasure to watch a cross-discipline team work together to find a convenient, accessible space for the functions of city government that will need to be temporarily relocated during renovations to the Historic City Hall.
After reviewing multiple options, city staff selected the former Florida Gulf Coast University space at Herald Court Centre. The Clerk’s Office and Finance Department will be moving after the first of the new calendar year. Public Works and IT staff have been key in assisting with this initiative.
The city’s purchases and many of the contracts the city signs are administered through the Procurement Department that managed 754 vendor contracts this year. This work is no small feat and results in thousands of taxpayer dollars being saved and maximized. A few of the results of these contracts include the Gilchrist Park Gazebo repaint, 5,952 feet of seawall being replaced, resodding of Hector House Plaza and Hounds on Henry, Laishley Marina repairs, and Ponce de Leon seawall, boardwalk, and piers being replaced.
Safety initiatives have been a critical focus that has resulted in several successful projects. A new stop sign was installed at Taylor and West Charlotte avenues. The Shreve Street multi-use recreation trail is safer due to the new lighting installation as is the Harborwalk section near the tidal bridge bordering Fishermen’s Village. Improved lighting was added to the Historic District East of U.S. 41. The Police Department continues to provide several essential crime prevention programs. The programs include Neighborhood Watch notifications, safety tips through Twitter and Facebook, Do the Right Thing of Charlotte County, Inc., and Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) training. The Fire Department continues to market the smoke/CO detector program aggressively. The department provides residents who cannot afford a smoke/CO detector a new 10-year life unit. The Fire Department continues to experience increased participation in the Smoke Detector Battery Change Out program.
Utilities maintained 1,320 fire hydrants and replaced 15, while providing high quality water from a new facility, treating return water, and also operating distribution and collection systems efficiently. It is easy to take for granted having clean, safe water to use on demand…
Collaborations and partnerships are an integral part of delivering services to the community. This year we celebrate the recreation of the Captivating Charlotte County mural exquisitely completed by the Punta Gorda Mural Society. Our partnership with TEAM Punta Gorda and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce resulted in the downtown beautification program known as Punta Gorda in Bloom. In collaboration with local Veterans’ groups, Veterans’ Park enhancements have further enhanced the parks status as a premier memorial location and place of remembrance.
The success of FY2021 is acknowledged and appreciated, and it is now time look forward. New goals are in place, and I look forward to seeing the outcomes the city will create due to the efforts of our staff, City Council, and the community we serve.
