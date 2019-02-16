No one was more disappointed in the loss of the Western Michigan University programs than I. WMU was a big deal and their loss says a lot about how the whole business of their coming here was handled. There was a big announcement. There were politicians speaking to what was going to happen; well, we see what has happened and it is not a nice ending.
From the first it was known that what was needed was students and not just a few, but two hundred if the program was to be a success. We also heard about the nursing program and how other programs were going to come. However, if we put all that aside, it was the initial plan of bringing the air program to our beautiful airport that was the driving force.
I, like most, just assumed that this was so good that it would sell itself. Now, WMU has been here for enough time to see that the students either were not interested in the program or the program was not promoted with enough force, or that just maybe those who promoted the whole program did not have what it took to make it work.
To be fair, putting something like this into action and making a success of it is not done in six months, or a year. However, the sense of urgency needed to get it over the top was never seen. Urgency and excitement for our area is seen in the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.
I never got a sense of “why” and the “how” all this was going to come together so we would be seen as winners. Many questioned the lack of dormitory space. We have talked of affordable housing for workers. Well, students are “workers,” and their work is to continue to make America the best country in the world. That does not happen by itself. It requires a whole community to pull together. A specialty program such as the one WMU has had great success with in Michigan is not for the “average” student.
I would guess that the Michigan campus has students from many places. For our area, despite the number of students, their program never seemed to attract those, who we are told, would come because the payoff would make it worthwhile.
Who was supposed to promote this program? One thing is certain, if this had become what was believed by the “Blue Skyers,” the economy would have become much more diversified with other companies related to the WMU program.
Again, no one seemed excited enough. Of course we heard WMU as though it was Santa Claus, but so much was left undone. Those who say they love the area and shout it from the rooftops, never saw this as something they could wrap their hands around.
I could put blame at the feet of those who are in the business of promoting business, those elected officials who have contact with government agencies to get grants and other aid, those in education who run the whole education shebang, those whose job it is to promote that education that would make us winners, or those successful businesses, who should have connections to make the whole idea of a place with a great airport an aviation education program and pilot training, as a place where businesses should be.
I, like my fellow Curmudgeons, are involved in the community and we promote Charlotte County to all who will listen. I want to be kind to all, but to say my disappointment is not anger is not true. If no one had “any idea that this was going to happen,” then they were paying too much attention to other things.
If Charlotte County and the city of Punta Gorda cannot make a success of a project such as WMU, then the complaints about “my water bill” and its cost will be the least of the payments you will have to make in your “retirement.”
We seem to get caught up in mundane things that resolve themselves, rather than be concerned with growth that will maintain our way of life in this part of Florida. The loss of the WMU program is a loss of a high-end educational opportunity for those who desperately need something that will bring big returns to the area.
Retirement is not what we need, but activity. The loss of WMU means people were asleep at the switch. Yes, the whole “shebang” has gone “kaput”
Richard J. Pitz, DMD, is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
