A few weeks ago I discussed the strategic plan for the city and what happens at a tactical level to accomplish the goals of the city and further the mission and vision with which we are charged. Another aspect of planning for the future of the city is the comprehensive plan.
Growth management legislation was passed in 1985 in response to the state’s commitment to provide the resources that communities needed to foster economic growth and preserve environmental assets. This legislation required local governments to create comprehensive plans and update them at least every seven years to ensure that they are current with changing state regulations. The Punta Gorda City Council has contracted with Dover Kohl & Partners to work with staff to provide this Comprehensive Plan update.
This firm also worked with the city to create the Citywide Master Plan that was created through a series of charrettes and technical meetings with over 1,000 hands-on touch points from residents and stakeholders. The plan produced five main ideas; make downtown a vibrant and attractive place, celebrate Charlotte Harbor and welcome more boating, diversify housing types, fully embrace walking and biking, and encourage strategic commercial development. While the decision to accept the document as informational was unanimous, City Council has been clear that they were not in agreement with all aspects of the plan. One aspect though that was agreed upon was the desire to update key areas of the city with a form based code and create architectural guidelines.
The first step to implementation of the form based codes is the modification/update of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Section 163.3177 of the Florida Statues requires that local government comprehensive plans provide the policy foundation for local planning and land use decisions on capital improvements, conservation, intergovernmental coordination, recreation, open space, future land use, housing, transportation, coastal management (where applicable) and public facilities. The comprehensive plan acts as a policy guide for planners, public officials, developers, and citizens for achieving the community’s goals.
Working with city staff, representatives from Dover Kohl have created a draft update to the city’s comprehensive plan. The approach is similar to that of 2019 Plan Punta Gorda Citywide Master Plan giving residents and stakeholders the opportunity to provide feedback regarding the proposed draft changes to the current comprehensive plan. The Coastal Management, Future Land Use, Housing, Historic and Transportation Elements are now available for review along with a comment form and can be found at http://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/comprehensive-plan/plan-punta-gorda-comprehensive-plan-update. The changes are presented in strike-through version for easy comparison to the existing plan.
A presentation of the draft elements comprising this Plan amendment will be presented to the council by Dover Kohl for discussion at an upcoming meeting. Due to the level of detail being presented, this presentation will be informational only, followed by staff presentation, and then a question and discussion period for the council. The draft will then be brought back to council for further discussion and changes, so that a final discussion and adoption can occur at a subsequent meeting. The complexity of the topic warrants full and thorough discussion, with time for contemplation of the context before a decision is even requested.
Once the comprehensive plan amendments are adopted and transmitted to state agencies for review and approvals, Dover, Kohl & Partners will begin work updating the city’s land development code which of course must be consistent with the newly adopted comprehensive plan. During this part of the process, the community will be invited to participate in a series of public workshops to help develop a new code framework, review initial proposed land development regulations, and learn how the new code will shape new development in Punta Gorda. At the heart of Punta Gorda is the willingness of residents to engage in creating the community they want to see in the future, while supporting the council in their decision-making process in the present.
These two initiatives constitute some of the biggest planning decisions that the City Council must make, requiring enormous time commitments to review and understand the material. We encourage your involvement. Working together, we will deliver on the vision to continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability.
Greg Murray is city manager of Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.