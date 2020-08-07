What makes Charlotte County special? It’s how we take action in a crisis. How we responded to Hurricane Charley is now a matter of history, yet I will never forget how this community came together to rebuild. How we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is still being written.
On Aug. 31, over 15,000 students will return to school in Charlotte County under unprecedented conditions. Some will attend Charlotte Virtual School, and some will be home schooled by their parents. The vast majority will return to our brick and mortar schools in person.
Ensuring the safety of 15,000 students and 2,000 staff members in our schools during a pandemic is a massive undertaking. In fact, it is the biggest challenge Charlotte County Public Schools has ever faced.
Recently, I asked a former board member which was harder this, or Hurricane Charley? He replied that without a doubt the pandemic is more difficult because it is ongoing with no end in sight. We do not know how many children and staff will contract the virus when school starts, and we do not know when we will have a vaccine. This undoubtedly has led to anxiety among our families, students and staff.
At the same time that we are confronting COVID-19, we cannot lose sight of the importance of student achievement. We cannot lose a generation of students who do not have the same academic ability as the students who have come before them. Charlotte County Public Schools has made great strides in student achievement over the last four years. Third grade reading proficiency and graduation rates have reached historic highs. We cannot afford to lose this momentum.
CAREs Act funding will be used to mitigate learning deficiency through intensive student success initiatives. Every student will be assigned a Chromebook which will allow them to move from the brick and mortar school to home if necessary. None of this will be easy, but I have confidence in our leadership team, teachers, staff and most importantly our students.
What makes Charlotte County special is that when times are tough, we come together and help each other. I witnessed this in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley, and I know that our community will be there to support our schools and students again. The pandemic has taught us how vital schools are to the foundation of our community. We must reopen, and it is my responsibility as a School Board member to keep the health, safety and quality education of our students as my overriding commitment.
Now more than ever, it is important to have leaders who are up to the challenge. You need leaders who can work collaboratively together to come to decisions. You need leaders who make decisions based on scientific fact and data. You need leaders who put the well-being of children and staff first.
Serving as a Charlotte County School Board member has been the greatest privilege of my life and I am humbly asking for your trust and your vote to lead us through this crisis. You, the voter and citizen of Charlotte County have an important decision to make Aug. 18.
You can read more about my qualifications at www.amontreeforschoolboard.com. I am confident that upon reviewing my background you will make the choice to put a check next to the box that begins with the A+.
