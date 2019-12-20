All around us, restaurants are slamming their doors shut for good.
Surrender Café Express in Charlotte Harbor, Agape Love in Port Charlotte, Annie B’s Beef N Booze and Tamale Mundo in Placida, and Angela’s in Punta Gorda had some common strikes against them.
Location, location, location proved awkward for all five. All were under three years old, three of them less than one.
Mirroring their experience, Perry Group International and The Restaurant Brokers recently concluded that up to 90 percent of independent restaurants close during their first year. Some 70 percent of those that manage to make it past that perilous first birthday close their doors in three to five years.
What’s even sweeter than two local eateries’ fifth birthday parties? The studies’ forecast that 90 percent of restaurants still operating past the five-year mark will stay in business for at least 10 more years.
In Port Charlotte, successful differentiation in an increasingly crowded restaurant market has been key for Taste of Europe Bistro and PC’s Fish House — both high-fiving it this month despite invisible locations.
It taste like Europe
Differentiation, indeed. There is no other Port Charlotte restaurant quite like Sandra and Michael Luck’s Taste of Europe Bistro, where travelers who’ve experienced European dining can relive it.
Everything on the menu, including lunch salads and sandwiches, eight different hand-pounded schnitzels (pork or chicken), sauerbraten, goulash, wursts, pork roast, rouladen and sauerbraten, is Chef Sandra’s home cooking. Just like she learned to make as a child in Hamburg, Germany, from a cookbook that her brother gave her long ago.
Her gravies and sauces, using fresh herbs and spices, are unlike anything most of us have tasted.
“I can prep and cook,” said Michael. “But I cannot make the gravies, sauces and soups like she can.”
Five years ago, Michael Luck sold his painting business and Sandra sold her breakfast-lunch café in Germany to move back to Port Charlotte, which Sandra had called home over 30 years earlier. Both of them had vacationed in Florida, where an idea shared at the beach one day inspired the new restaurant.
Its near-secretive 36-seat location, in a mini-mall alongside Kallis German Butcher Shop, hasn’t hindered Taste of Europe from reaching the magical five-year benchmark. For a special price of $15.55 in honor of its fifth Dec. 15 anniversary, the bistro served butter-tender Prager Schinken (cured, slow-roasted Prague-style ham) all day long on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Taste of Europe Bistro ($$), 941-391-5469, 2414 Tamiami Trail, is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They’re still taking reservations for 4:30 and 7 p.m. seatings at special four-course Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners.
Port Charlotte's fave fishery
PC’s Fish House is easy to miss, but that hasn’t spelled doom for this deceptively roomy 50-seat eatery, either.
Hidden in a nondescript strip mall between Conway Boulevard and Gardner Drive, it’s TripAdvisor’s top local seafood restaurant.
For years, the mall was painted baby blue and housed Shark’s Fish House, noted for its fresh fried, blackened and pan-sauteed fish. Formerly affiliated with its North Port namesake, the fishery held a grand reopening five years ago, boasting a new terra-cotta paint job, new name and new owner, Dusy Badra.
Badra, who came to the United States from Venezuela two decades ago, took a gamble on her first restaurant venture. With the help of her brother-in-law, she transformed the interior with white paint, faux wainscoting, carved fish and sailboats, plants, and a new aquarium.
The menu remains close to Shark’s, but Badra has added daily specials including fish tacos and grouper, calamari and whole-belly fried clams. In fact, this is the only Port Charlotte spot on U.S. 41 where New Englanders can find the bellies so close to their hearts.
PC’s Fish House ($-$$), 941-627-1006, 3821 Tamiami Trail, Unit A, Port Charlotte, is open Monday noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday noon to 7 p.m. For the whole birthday month of December, Badra will thank loyal customers with $9.75 BOGO fish and chips.
Quick hits
It suffered from a headache that fledgling restaurants pray for. To accommodate a torrent of south Punta Gordans starving for a new eatery on Burnt Store Road, the newly opened Punta Gorda Diner has temporarily adjusted its hours. Punta Gorda Diner ($-$$), 941-205-8966, 3941 Tamiami Trail (near Burnt Store Promenade Publix), is now closed Monday and open Tuesday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Johnny’s Bar & Grill ($-$$), 8501 Placida Road, Englewood, really knows how to party, with three nights of live entertainment Monday, Tuesday and Saturday, team trivia on Wednesday, open mic night Thursday, and karaoke on Friday. But don’t party too hearty on Saturday night. Normally open daily from 2 to 11 p.m., Johnny’s has started breakfast between 7 and 11 a.m. for early Sunday risers.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.