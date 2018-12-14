Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.