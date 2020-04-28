Good day to all! Did you know the 16th Annual Hibiscus Festival was supposed to happen this weekend in Gilchrist Park? Even though it had to be cancelled, I don’t want folks to miss my associated column on one of Punta Gorda’s and Charlotte County’s “favorite sons.” The festival will be back next year, bigger and better, on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in May 2021. Get it on the calendar now!
Punta Gorda has not only been proclaimed the hibiscus city twice, but is also the birthplace of a world-renowned hibiscus hybridizer. In 1926, the city council first passed an ordinance proclaiming Punta Gorda as “The City of Hibiscus.” In conjunction with the proclamation, 2,200 red hibiscuses were ordered and planted throughout the city, which apparently made quite an impression on native son Harry Goulding, known as “Pete” to everyone in town.
Pete’s dad, Joseph, had moved to Punta Gorda from North Carolina in 1895, intent on harvesting egret plumes in the Everglades. At the time a sought-after complement to ladies’ hats, they were literally “worth their weight in gold.” Soon after his arrival though, the market dissolved when their use became illegal. Joseph however, fortunately for us, decided to stay, becoming a fisherman. Not too long afterward, in 1908, Harry was born.
Brought up in the business, Pete began as a “footer,” whose job was moving a large gill net’s loose end (“foot”) to shore once fish were driven into the open net. The net’s other end already being anchored to shore. Soon he began keeping the records for Captain Joe’s fishing operation, going on to become a bookkeeper, and eventually vice-president and secretary of the Punta Gorda Fish Company, one of five located on the railroad dock at the foot of King Street (U.S. 41 north) in the 1920s. Pete loved the fishing industry, but his passion became hibiscus hybridization.
He and his wife Reba, who grew up in Charlotte Harbor, resided in a small “board and batten” cottage, still standing albeit subsequent additions, on West Retta Esplanade. The story goes that in the early 1930s, Pete traveled throughout the state, gathering samples of the 12 hibiscus varieties growing in Florida. From that stock, in his backyard, he developed many of those seen today, with almost 500 registered varieties to his credit.
Pete was also what some might call a “character” and a great storyteller with sharp wit, evidenced by some of the names bestowed on his creations; Hokey Pokee, Peeping Tom, Mini Skirt, Sleeping Single, and Honey Do. He especially enjoyed messing with “out-of-towners” visiting him when they would inquire about his name, Harry or Pete? He’d respond, “My full name is Pedro Pathiro Patholo Guatemala Gouchinhimier Diaz Goulding,” and then grin mischievously as they tried to write it all down.
Known internationally as “Mr. Hibiscus” and “King Harry,” Pete was visited by hibiscus aficionados from around the world hoping to learn his techniques. His “hobby” garnered him hundreds of awards at flower shows and the American Hibiscus Society proclaimed his blooms “Best in the World” five times. The society’s local entity, the Harry Goulding Chapter, is named in his honor. On July 6, 1988, the city council, recognizing the accomplishments of Punta Gorda’s native son, proclaimed Harry Goulding Day and in 2000, the council reaffirmed Punta Gorda’s status as “The City of Hibiscus.”
Pete passed away in 1993, leaving the city, state, and world a more beautiful place. Fortunately, there are several practitioners in southwest Florida continuing his legacy. You can see some of Harry’s creations at the Punta Gorda History Park on Shreve Street, look on the right side of the Cigar Cottage, and view photographs of Harry “Pete” Goulding at Charlotte County History Collections on line.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/, or call 941-613-3228 for more information. Visit the same site to find out what history related programs are offered.
