Punta Gorda is different. In addition to the young families who live here, it is filled with many healthy aging seniors who are adding years to their life by being active.
As you move around our streets, you’ll find that bicycling is a big part of a healthy lifestyle for many. Unfortunately, this circumstance not popular with some, who find sharing the roadways with cyclists annoying. TEAM Punta Gorda has long advocated for improving conditions that would make Punta Gorda and the surrounding areas of Charlotte County a bicycle friendly community.
This has not been easy. We are a small town with narrow roadways and a lack of funds to tackle the problem. Our roadways are not conducive to adding bike lanes. Despite our messaging of “share the lane”, there are people who object to sharing the roadway. There was even a man who wrote that he didn’t like the color of the sharrows outside his door that it messed up his landscape scheme. Sharrows are green street markings letting motorists know that bicycles are present, and let bicyclists know that they are permitted to use the full lane.
Nevertheless, TEAM Punta Gorda, in partnership with the City, continues to provide bicycle friendly activities that facilitate a healthy lifestyle.
The TEAM Punta Gorda Bicycle Loaner Program is a signature program. The free program allows residents and visitors to sign out one of the 40 yellow bikes from four locations to ride for the day. You’ve probably noticed the yellow bikes all over town. Funded by donations & sponsorships, the program has been a great success.
During the tourist season, if you don’t get your bike early in the morning, you’ll may not find one available. This year, our volunteers who maintain them are experiencing a unique problem obtaining parts and new bikes because of the national supply chain issues plaguing the country. Our valiant group of volunteers has managed to keep the wheels rolling anyhow. The program, in partnership with the city, draws over 6,000 riders annually.
Each year, TEAM Punta Gorda hosts Pedal and Play In Paradise . Riders come from throughout the state and beyond to attend this premiere cycling event. Pedal & Play draws over 500 riders each year which promotes cycling in the region. With four separate rides, this year’s event will be held on March 26.
Pedal & play 2022 will feature 15, 30 and 60 mile rides for riders of all skill levels as well as the always popular 10 mile “Mystery Ride.” Live music, yoga, massages, and other fun activities are being planned. There is something for everyone. Registration is now open at pedalandplayinparadise.com. We hope the region’s cyclists will come to Punta Gorda, stay in Punta Gorda and ride in Punta Gorda. We may not be able to do much about developing bicycle friendly infrastructure but we can be a community that is friendly to bicyclists.
To learn more about how TEAM Punta Gorda is making Punta Gorda a better place to live work and play, come to our annual Community Meeting on Jan. 27. City Manager Greg Murray and Charlotte County’s Director of Economic Development Dave Gammon will each give an informative talk about what’s happening, and what’s going to happen in Charlotte County. The public will have opportunities for questions and discussion. This not to be missed meeting will occur at 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Civic Association on Shreve Street.
We are grateful to our generous volunteers and can always use more. Call us, send an email, or check our website, www.teampuntagorda.com. If you’d like to volunteer with TEAM Punta Gorda contact us by email at team@teampuntagorda.org, or call 941-637-TEAM (8326).
