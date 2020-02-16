What does your love life have in common with your insurance premiums?
Your credit scores.
In the love department, a just-released WalletHub national Valentine’s Day survey found that 37% of people — 29% men and 44% women — wouldn’t date someone with bad credit. And 51% of people — 41% men and 60% women — wouldn’t marry someone with bad credit.
Then, Insurance.com documents homeowners with good credit and a $300,000 home policy with a $1,000 deductible, and $300,000 of liability protection, on average, pay nearly $3,000 less annually.
Credit scores are generated using historical financial information in your credit reports with the three major credit reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.
FICO and VantageScore provide the most well-known scores. Because of different modeling — including data analyzed and time frames — actual numbers may vary somewhat. However, each uses a 300-to-850 point scale, with a score over 700 considered good, and 750 or higher as excellent.
Primarily, credit scores matter because they help lenders decide whether it’s worth the risk of doing business with you.
For example, WalletHub notes those with only fair credit will spend about $6,000 in interest over the life of a five-year, $20,000 loan when financing a vehicle. That’s four times more than buyers who have excellent credit.
“But many people do not realize their use of credit can also affect how much they pay for insurance,” cautions the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). “In most states, insurers can use your credit-based insurance score to determine your premiums.”
The NAIC explains credit-based insurance scores use some elements of a person’s credit history to predict how likely they’ll have an insurance loss. “Research shows there’s a correlation between credit characteristics and insurance losses.”
The NAIC says the most important factor is your timely payment history. That’s followed by the amount of outstanding debt, how long you’ve had each line of credit, and whether you’ve recently applied for new credit.
More reasons your credit scores matter? CreditKarma.com notes landlords and utility companies may use them to determine whether a security deposit is required. And cellular companies can use them to determine qualified payment plan options, and whether they’ll want a deposit on that new phone.
Also, while employers don’t access credit scores, the Consumer Federation of America emphasizes that the underlying credit reports frequently are utilized in the job decision-making process.
Before taking steps to improve your credit scores, you have to know what they are. That process has never been easier.
CreditCards.com lists major credit card issuers providing free FICO scores to cardholders, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, and Barclaycard. Free VantageScore scores are available for anyone — not just cardholders –from American Express, Capital One, and Chase. Free Vantage scores also are free through Credit Karma (www.creditkarma.com) and WalletHub (www.wallethub.com).
To raise your credit scores, understand you have to improve the data in your credit reports. That starts with consistently making installment payments on time. Then remember, your score drops as you get closer to utilizing your TOTAL available credit limits. Carrying a credit card balance doesn’t raise your score. However, maintaining older, paid-off credit cards helps with your credit history.
You’re entitled to free copies of each of your credit reports every year at www.annualcreditreports.com or by calling 877-322-8228.
Finally, realize eliminating the use of credit may result in not being able to generate a credit score. To avoid becoming “credit invisible,” AARP recommends keeping at least one credit card active and paid in full each month.
• • •
The Identity Theft Resource Center warns to delete any emails containing links supposedly identifying coronavirus COVID-19 locations. They’re scam attempts to steal personal information. For accurate information, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.