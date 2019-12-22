Twas the day before Christmas and all throughout the town, people rushed here and there in search of those last-minute items on their shopping list. Still the chamber phones were ringing with folks wanting information to help them in their last-minutes quests. And still people arrived, saying: “We love this city. We’re moving here in 2020.”
There can be no doubt that our Realtor members are extremely busy at this time of year. Many tell us that projected closings for January are already at record levels. So, what is the winning attributes of our city? Here’s the unofficial chamber list.
1. Its people
2. Its strong sense of community
3. The proximity to one of the greatest harbors in the country
4. Its welcome
5. Its pedestrian friendliness
6. Its constant focus on the arts and our history.
To help our visitors get better acquainted in what we have to offer, as well as to encourage our residents to get to know their city better, the chamber has two programs starting in January to showcase what’s here. Starting every Friday from Jan. 24 to May 8, we’ll be operating the Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours leaving at 3 p.m. for the boat/trolley combo and 4:30 p.m. for the trolley only portion of our tour, hosted in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet and the Green Hibiscus Transportation Company. Take a leisurely trip on the waters of Charlotte Harbor for 90 minutes and return to shore to be met by the Olde Time Trolley that will take you on an expertly narrated one-hour tour of the main attractions of our city. Tickets are $50/$30 depending on which option you take. Call us on 941-639-3720 to make your reservations. Only 27 people can be accommodated per trip and they do fill up early, so don’t delay in getting your family and friends together.
Also, every Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., starting Jan. 14 until April 7, why not join one of our mural walking tours, conducted in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society. Take a leisurely stroll to visit some of the main murals in our city, learning about the local history depicted in each mural and finding objects hidden in some of them. Tickets for these walking tours are only $15 and must be reserved in advance to avoid disappointment. The tours start and terminate at the Punta Gorda Chamber offices located at 252 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. Tickets can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720.
On Jan. 11, we shall be returning to Comfort Storage, 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, for our January Citywide Garage Sale. Spaces are now available for $15 (one parking spaces allocated per person – one for goods, one for car). Additional space available also. Pre-registration for this market (8am-noon) is required by calling 941-639-3720.
Also, mark your calendars for our Jan. 12 retro ’70s night on the great lawn of the Tiki at the Fourpoints as we present the greatest ABBA tribute band – Dancing Dream for a live concert featuring the great music of ABBA. At 5 p.m. we start with a ’70s/’80s disco before Dancing Dream, take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, however, do you want the true VIP experience? Limited seats will be offered close to the stage and dance floor, at tables, with water service so you can enjoy the fun, dress up and have your food and beverage brought directly to you — all for only $25. To reserve a VIP seat, either visit the Chamber Store at www.puntagordachamber.com or call us during office hours at 941-639-3720. If “you still hear the drums” and think “the winner takes it all,” this show is for you.
Please also mark Jan. 13-30 for the 2020 Plein Air Arts Festival in Punta Gorda. The Visual Arts Center, the Punta Gorda Mural Society and ourselves have gotten together to promote a two-week program made up of multiple parts. One of the highlights for us will be the January Wine Walk on Jan. 16, when at least 10 artists will be hanging around the downtown area, painting what they see as part of the fun that evening. Grab your $10 wristband from the PG Chamber and enjoy the evening’s festivities, stores, restaurants and artists. The Festival will terminate on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. with a mural rendering auction and reception at the Visual Arts Center, where you can bid “literally” on pieces of Punta Gorda history. Tickets are $20 and available at www.visualartcenter.org
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
Our offices will be closed from 1 p.m. today and will reopen on Friday. Sending you all our very best wishes during this Holiday Season.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
