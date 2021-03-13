Earlier this week, the world observed International Women’s Day, celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Charlotte County embraces diversity in its workforce and has implemented programs, such as a county Lean In Circle, specifically for the professional and personal development of our female employees.
The Lean In program is based on a management book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg that encourages women to be more confident in their workplace, take on leadership roles and advocate for career advancement opportunities for themselves.
Nine of the 15 participants in the county’s latest Leadership Development Program and 16 of the 30 graduates since it was created were women. I’m proud to have two women on my administration leadership team in the deputy county administrator and assistant county administrator roles.
We strive to ensure employee committees created to interview new hires in senior positions have a diverse makeup, so all perspectives factor into personnel decision-making. The more than 450 women working for the county serve in positions at all levels of the organization, from maintenance workers to program specialists to facility managers to department directors.
Our employee wellness program initiative and Human Resources policies are crafted to incorporate issues our female employees face. In addition, sexual harassment training is mandatory for all employees.
We don’t do all these things to give women unfair advantages or special privileges, we do them because a diverse workforce is a stronger workforce and reflects the community we serve. I value our female employees for what they contribute to the organization’s success. For us, this mindset is 365 days a year, but like birthdays and holidays, it’s nice to have one day a year to focus on everything the women in our workplace and personal lives do to make our community and the world a better place.
Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala, 6-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment.
Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center is located at 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Vaccine update
As of Wednesday, more than 43,000 people have been vaccinated in Charlotte County, according to the state vaccination database. More than 19,000 have received both doses. To view the latest vaccination update, visit tinyurl.com/FLvaccinations. The tally is updated daily.
A state-run pop-up site administered shots at Centennial Park Wednesday through Friday in addition to the three sites run by the local health department.
Eligible Florida residents who preregistered with the state vaccination website or call center will be contacted to schedule appointments. No walk-ups accepted.
To preregister, visit MyVaccine.FL.gov or call 866-200-9160 (or 833-990-3549 for TTY users).
For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Vaccine Information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.