As a long-time member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), I feel compelled to reiterate the ideals set forth in our Code of Ethics and aptly stated in a recent ICMA publication that commit to the integrity and promotion of maintaining and enhancing public trust and confidence in local government, to achieve equity and social justice, to affirm human dignity and improve the quality of life for the community.
It is a commitment to our basic values as a democratic and pluralistic society, a commitment that emphasizes the need for humility in public service, a statement that there is little room for arrogance in our profession for we must service our community with compassion and professional integrity.
The United States has had more than our share of challenges and unrest over the past year. Fortunately, the City of Punta Gorda, although affected by things like COVID-19, economic challenges, and protests has been able to remain focused on the vision of the community to, “continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability.” One of the threats to achieving that vision is if we allow ourselves to forget that words do matter. Language and communication can and do shape how we move forward as a community for the benefit of all.
As my staff can attest to, I often use songs to accentuate the projects that we work on and challenges we are working to overcome. There is power in music to unite and connect people over a common goal. A song that speaks volumes to me of late is Eric Church’s “Kill a Word.” The message in the song is simple yet profound, negative words can cause as much damage as sticks and stones. Words that promote fear, hate and brokenness can lead to the civil unrest and discord that we see play out in some areas of our country today.
Those of us in local government and the community who evaluates our performance emphasize action-oriented results. As such, why would we pursue the above mentioned ideals without taking action. I remember what a former city manager, Sylvester Murray, said when discussing the promotion of ideals. “It is often said that an ideal is something unachievable, the highest star to reach for, knowing you will never do it.”
That is not the case with the ideals of ICMA. He went on to say, “Our ideals are achievable. Each of us ought to be committed to achieving the ideals set forth in our code of ethics. Our cities would be better off, our organization would be better off, and we would be better off as individuals.”
These ideals are embedded in how we strive to deliver the services that our residents, business community and visitors have come to expect and deserve. Nothing more, nothing less. So thank you Eric Church for reinforcing that the words we use really do matter.
Howard Kunik is city manager of Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.