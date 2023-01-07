As we recover from Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County has a significant amount of work to be done to hundreds of county facilities. For projects with a value of $5,000 or more, we must solicit requests for quotes and anything $50,000 or more requires requests for bids. If your company would like to receive automatic notifications of quote or bid requests, you can register online at https://tinyurl.com/countyvendor.
The application includes the types of services and products your company can provide. Once you have completed the application process, your company will receive notifications from the county regarding requests for quotes or bids for products or services you identified in your application.
If you’re not sure if your company does the type of work the county needs, you can review the online bid catalog before you apply as a vendor. There is a link to that catalog on the county vendor page link above.
Should you require assistance, contact the Purchasing Division at 941-743-1378 or visit our office in person at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Suite 344, Port Charlotte.
Work for us
The county also needs employees with all types of skills and talents across a range of jobs from seasonal to part-time to full-time. We’ve held hiring events in recent weeks in which jobseekers left with an offer in hand.
To view a list of job openings and apply, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/jobs. We also have a hiring event scheduled for 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Working for the county is an especially attractive career option for people who call Charlotte County home. We talked with some employees to find out why they stayed in Charlotte and chose a career in public service. You can watch it on our YouTube page at www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEcOCJDt2dY.
