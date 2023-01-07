As we recover from Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County has a significant amount of work to be done to hundreds of county facilities. For projects with a value of $5,000 or more, we must solicit requests for quotes and anything $50,000 or more requires requests for bids. If your company would like to receive automatic notifications of quote or bid requests, you can register online at https://tinyurl.com/countyvendor.

The application includes the types of services and products your company can provide. Once you have completed the application process, your company will receive notifications from the county regarding requests for quotes or bids for products or services you identified in your application.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

