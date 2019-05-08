One of the Charlotte County Commission’s strategic focus areas is community and economic development. To address a critical part of that issue, I created a workforce development task force that will explore the challenges we face, identify the tools at our disposal and reach out to potential partners.
Businesses looking to relocate or expand here must consider the availability of workers across a broad spectrum of abilities, including laborers, machine operators, computer specialists and executives. Those requirements also raise issues, such as access to training programs and housing.
That is why partnerships are so important. We already work with the private sector on a range of topics. I serve on the board of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, as will the county’s economic development director. My assistant administrator serves on the chamber’s government affairs committee. We work closely with the Economic Development Partnership, a private sector business booster.
Additional partners in the workforce development effort are Charlotte County Public Schools, Charlotte Technical College and Florida SouthWestern State College. The county offers internships, participates in career fairs and helps identify in-demand training in fields such as nursing and airplane maintenance.
The task force will be gathering and analyzing data about high school graduates, college enrollment and workforce participation. Understanding the size and characteristics of new entrants into the county’s workforce will enable our partners to tailor career development programs to potential workers and provide workforce demographic data to would-be employers. Reaching young people going directly from school into the workforce earlier in their school careers will provide additional chances to develop trade, computer and interpersonal skills they need to land better-paying jobs without a college degree.
It’s worth noting that the public sector is facing the same workforce challenges our private sector partners are. Local government agencies have a range of employee needs. Computer skills are in high demand for every organization. We offer many challenging and rewarding career opportunities for would-be public servants. The task force is developing an app-based jobs board that will allow users to access all available local public sector job openings right from their smart phones. Another idea is to create a government academy program for students, so they can learn about what local government does, how they can get and stay engaged and possibly identify career paths in which they might be interested after school.
We’re not the only community facing workforce development challenges and we compete for qualified workers from around the country. The task force will be producing a video series called “Why I Stayed,” that will highlight county natives who remained here or returned to Charlotte County after school or a career stint elsewhere. The video will air on CC-TV, on our website and on social media portals.
Creating opportunities for the next generation of workers so they can stay, too, is a tall order, especially at a time of record low unemployment. We’re committed to putting our people and resources into developing programs, tools and partnerships to make Charlotte County competitive on that playing field.
Achievement awardsCharlotte County earned 12 National Association of Counties 2019 Achievement Awards. It was the most NACo awards the county has ever received.
The Community Services Department earned six awards for its iAuditor facility operations program, Inshore Insight fishing seminar, Nature In Your Neighborhood, Parks That Teach and summer camp programs, and an innovative hiring event. The Public Safety Department won three awards for its Rapid Diver and firefighter rehabilitation programs, and its Slow-Ho-Ho Down child safety campaign. The Community Development Department received two awards for its monthly development report and storm damage assessment program. The Public Works Department won an award for the Midway Boulevard widening project.
I’m thrilled with the recognition our people have received for developing creative and efficient ways to provide services to our constituents. These awards show our citizens and stakeholders how dedicated and diligent my colleagues are. I’m proud of the great team efforts these awards represent.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
